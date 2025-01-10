Quarterhill Awarded High-Speed Weigh-In-Motion Prescreening Contract in Belgium

The new WIM station will assist Brussels Mobility in achieving its goals of improving road safety and creating a fair regulatory environment by reducing the number of overloaded vehicles on the roads of the Brussels region.

Traffic data provided by the system will support Brussels Mobility's mission to foster economic growth and improve quality of life through the development of transport infrastructure.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today a contract to provide weigh-in-motion ("WIM") technology to Brussels Mobility through a joint project with Belgium-based technology integrator Jacops NV ("Jacops"). Quarterhill will be responsible for the design and supply of the WIM subsystem, technical support, and training. Quarterhill will also provide Jacops with the software necessary for commercial vehicle monitoring and enforcement.

Quarterhill will supply the WIM system for the Brussels-Capital Region weigh station, which will be used to pre-select overloaded vehicles for enforcement. The dynamic weighing station will promote and improve the efficiency of inspections by screening vehicles at highway speeds in advance of the law enforcement inspection site. In addition, the weigh station will generate data that provides an accurate, real-time picture of the vehicles on the E19 highway.

The system's goal is to reduce the number of overloaded vehicles on the Brussels Region's roads. Overloading causes many problems, such as rapid road deterioration, more serious accidents, and unfair competition between transport companies. Quarterhill's technology mitigates these issues by screening for overweight vehicles while optimizing the use of enforcement resources.

"We are excited at the prospect of introducing our advanced enforcement technology to Brussels Mobility and expanding our presence in Europe," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "Together with Jacops, we will deploy a state-of-the-art high-speed WIM system that will make Belgian roads safer and more sustainable. We have a longstanding relationship with Jacops as a customer for our microwave sensor products, and this project demonstrates how having a broad portfolio of traffic technologies and established relationships with traffic system integrators leads to further opportunities."

The weigh station will monitor four lanes of one-way traffic on the highway and record data on vehicle classification and vehicle tax without impeding traffic. An overview camera provides images to help enforcement personnel clearly identify vehicles flagged by the system. An Automated Number Plate Reader system will photograph, recognize, store, process, and transmit the number plates of vehicles approaching the dynamic weighing station.

Quarterhill's iSINC WIM controller was selected for the project as it offers preselection of overweight vehicles, creates comprehensive vehicle records, classifies vehicles, and meets the desired standards for continual uptime monitoring and ease of service. iSINC's versatility allows it to control a wide array of sensors, cameras, dimensioning systems, communication systems, and custom equipment.

WIM sensors that comply with the accuracies outlined in the Nmi International WIM standard Specification and test procedures for WIM Systems will be installed at the site. The WIM sensors meet the lane width specifications and provide high durability, stable output over time, and IP68 water resistance.

Quarterhill will advise Jacops on the design and placement of the WIM system components to ensure optimal operation, including onsite technical support for installation, testing, and initial calibration. Quarterhill will also provide Jacops with thorough training on the WIM components and system calibration. Over the 2-year warranty period, Quarterhill will provide remote diagnostics and technical support to ensure continuous uptime and optimal performance.

"This project shows that Quarterhill's technology is well suited to the precise needs of European agencies. We are set to elevate road safety and integrity in the region, reinforcing our expanding footprint in this important market," stated Heimo Haub, Managing Director, Quarterhill Europe.

