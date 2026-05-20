Quarterhill to Host Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 26, 2026

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, announces details of its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") to be held virtually on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

At the Meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an opportunity to participate, ask questions and vote in real time provided they comply with the applicable procedures set out in Quarterhill's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026 (the "Circular").

SEVEN NOMINEES STAND FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Six current directors – Rusty Lewis, Chuck Myers, Asha Daniere, Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon, Robin Saunders and Stephen A. Smith – are standing for re-election to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), along with Burland East, who joined the Board effective January 1, 2026. Full details regarding all nominees can be found in the Circular.

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL MEETING

Quarterhill is using "notice and access" to deliver proxy-related materials including Quarterhill's notice of meeting, Circular and related materials (collectively the "Meeting Materials") to both registered and non-registered shareholders. Shareholders will receive a notice package containing information on how to vote and access the Meeting Materials (the "Notice Package").

The Notice Package is being mailed (or sent electronically) on or about April 16, 2026. If you have not received your copy of the Notice Package, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") if you are a registered shareholder. These materials outline in detail how to participate and vote at the Meeting.

The Meeting Materials are available at Quarterhill's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and under Governance Documents in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.quarterhill.com.

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the Meeting, including online, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy (or voting instruction form). Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the Meeting must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare no later than 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Friday, May 22, 2026.

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL MEETING AS A GUEST

All shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting as guests during the live webcast. To do so, log in online at: https://meetnow.global/MTUGKTM. Please log in prior to the start time of the Meeting on May 26, 2026, to ensure a proper connection.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL MEETING

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote and/or ask questions at the Meeting, please follow the instructions set out in the Circular.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual Meeting can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Circular by submitting them in advance of the Meeting. Quarterhill is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the Meeting or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.