Quarterhill to Present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, today announced that its management team will present virtually at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, highlighting continued execution across its operational transformation and expanding global ITS footprint.

Quarterhill CEO Chuck Myers and CFO David Charron are scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on Friday, January 16, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). In addition, management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

During the presentation, management will discuss Quarterhill's strategic growth initiatives and outlook, highlighting a strong third quarter marked by meaningful progress in the Company's operational transformation, including expanding gross margins, a return to positive Adjusted EBITDA, and positive operating cash flow, driven by improved contract economics, disciplined cost management, and continued momentum across higher-margin businesses.

Management will also highlight recent commercial momentum, including new and follow-on contract wins that expand Quarterhill's global footprint and further strengthen revenue visibility. These developments reflect continued demand across the Company's core markets and support the ongoing shift toward improved contract economics and a more durable, higher-margin revenue profile as the Company enters 2026.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Quarterhill, contact Gateway Group at [email protected].

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the ‎following: the Company's attendance and presentation at the Needham Growth Conference; operational and financial expectations for the 2026 financial year, including expansion of global footprint, revenue visibility, product demand and the economic impacts thereof.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions and contractual terms; and financial projections and cost estimates. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly ‎qualified by this cautionary statement. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

