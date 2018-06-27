During this meeting the Commission will consider several property access and real estate matters, proposed and final rulemaking to increase a number of fees, along with consideration of other revenue generating ideas.

All committee meetings and the formal meeting are open to the public.

A complete copy of the meeting schedule and the full agenda for the meeting can be found on the PFBC's website.

Media Contact:

Steve Kralik, Bureau of Outreach, Education and Marketing

717.705.7850 or skralik@pa.gov

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterly-meeting-scheduled-for-july-9-10-300673234.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

Related Links

http://www.fishandboat.com

