Quarterly Roaming Tariff Tracker and Analysis: Data on Calling Back Home, Calling Within a Country, Receiving a Call, Sending an SMS, Accessing the Internet, Details of Zoning

The Global Roaming Tariff Tracker is a subscription service published four times a year (January, April, July & October) and provides an excel-based database of voice, SMS & mobile data roaming from over 100 MNOs worldwide.

Pricing is shown in local currencies and Euro. With each update comes a PDF summary highlighting the key changes made since the last update.

Roaming in the EU has undergone changes, from 2007 when the European Commission imposed regulation initially on voice only and then extended to SMS and data. To the date of the 1st July 2022, when the new improved roaming regulation came into force. It extends "Roam-like-at-home" until 2032 - allowing travellers in the EU and the EEA to call, text and surf abroad without extra charges.

There have been a number of initiatives from various bodies to bring roaming across borders to the level of national pricing. One of these latest announcements was that from the Balkan region which will see significant reductions of data roaming prices between the Western Balkans and the EU with effect from the 1st of October 2023.

The analyst's findings reveal that operators in many countries have launched roaming bundles anything from 1-day up to longer periods with some of the 1-day offerings allowing for RLH i.e. allowing to use the inclusive allowance in a subscriber's plan for a set cost.

Overall roaming charges have been mainly downward, though increases have also been announced, for example in Canada the daily rate for roaming in the USA has significantly increased over time, nearly doubled since the launch of the service.

Increasingly, operators include roaming with their plans. For example in the UK, a customer with a certain plan may have roaming included as part of the plan. In the USA, some subscribers can roam across the border without being charged for roaming.

Covid-19 has brought roaming to a near stand-still, with some operators now saying that the roaming usage is returning to pre-COVID volume, and many operators have launched new options as well as promotions, especially during holiday sessions.

Services (both postpaid and prepaid) and prices covered include:



Default (standard roaming) prices for:

Calling back home

Calling within a country

Receiving a call

Sending an SMS

Accessing the Internet

Details of Zoning

Pricing details of bundled offerings:



Voice Bundles

Cost, Validity, inclusive allowance, inside and outside the bundle price & comments)

Data Bundles

Cost, Validity, inclusive allowance, inside and outside the bundle price & comments)

Integrated Bundles

Cost, Validity, inclusive allowances (Voice, SMS, Data) and comments

Roam like Home Offerings

Cost, Validity, prices and comments

Key highlights include:

100+ Mobile Operators and increasing

Default Voice and data tariffs plus the bundled offers available all presented in Excel in local currency, Euros and US Dollars.

Easy comparison by type of bundle, cost per bundle, cost per minute, cost per SMS etc.

Trends & Analysis Report with tables and charts sent out with each quarterly update.

Updated quarterly in its entirety

Who should subscribe to this service:

Mobile, Wireless Internet and Satellite Providers and Operators

Software and Equipment Vendors

Supplier organisations

Regulatory Bodies

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital Companies, Financial Service Companies

Updated: Quarterly

Deliverables: 4 issues (in Excel) per annum & 4 summary reports

Coverage: 100+ operators

