Quarterra Announces Opening of Emblem Cane Bay North Apartments

Garden-style community to bring 312 homes to Summerville, S.C.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a multifamily apartment developer, property manager, and asset manager, along with development partner Nuveen Real Estate today announced the opening of Emblem Cane Bay North apartment community in Summerville, S.C.

Emblem Cane Bay North is a Joint Venture between Quarterra and Nuveen Real Estate. Emblem communities were created by Quarterra to help address the nationwide shortage of attainable housing available to middle-income renters.

The 312-home garden-style community has direct access to the Cane Bay Plantation bike and pedestrian trails, within convenient distance to neighborhood schools, retail centers, dining, employment hubs and prime commuter routes. The SmartRent-compatible community incorporates modern property technology into every home and features a curated, contemporary amenities package.

"The attention to detail at Emblem Cane Bay North drastically exceeds what middle-income renters are accustomed to seeing," said Cameron Palm, Senior Development Manager for Quarterra. "From in-home technology to state-of-the-art amenity spaces, the community delivers a convenient and sophisticated living experience. The Emblem brand deploys a consistent, programmatic approach that ensures an elevated environment at an attainable price point. Emblem Cane Bay exemplifies the vision behind Quarterra's Emblem communities in an enviable location here in Summerville."

Emblem Cane Bay North, located at 44000 Owl Wood Lane, puts residents within easy reach of local dining options, including Famuliari's Pizzeria, Rio Chico Mexican, Eggs Up Grill, Agaves Cantina, Taco Boy, Halls Chophouse and Starbucks. The community is also in close proximity to retail centers like The Market at Cane Bay, North Creek Marketplace at Nexton and The Shoppes at Nexton. The location affords great access to local schools and major employers in the area, such as Boeing, Volvo, Walmart, Mercedes Benz/Daimler, Bosch and Joint Base Charleston.

Regional connectivity is a breeze via nearby Hwy 176, with access to Hwy 17 and Interstate 26, leading to Goose Creek, Summerville, Ridgeville and North Charleston. Resident parking is accommodated by 520 surface parking spaces and 35 leasable garage spaces.

"Emblem Can Bay North helps to address the needs of the often overlooked middle-income demographic, and we are proud to partner with Quarterra to bring an Emblem community to the rapidly expanding Charleston MSA," said Carlos Burneo, Nuveen's lead for housing development in the U.S. "Delivering more attainable rental opportunities is one of our primary objectives, and the standardized concept behind the Emblem brand aligns with our overall housing strategy. This is an exciting start to our development relationship with Quarterra."

Emblem Cane Bay North consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 738 to 1,434 square feet. Homes are equipped with kitchen island pendants, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms and substantial walk-in closets. Bathroom highlights include tile surrounds with oversized tubs and quartz countertops. All homes feature ample shelving and floor plans designed to maximize natural light.

Catering to an active lifestyle, all residents have access to a community clubhouse with indoor lounge, a swimming pool with a deck-side sunshelf, two outdoor grilling stations and an on-site dog park.

Emblem Cane Bay North is Quarterra's second community in South Carolina, joining Cormac in Downtown Charleston on the Upper Peninsula.

