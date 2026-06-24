Quarterra Celebrates Groundbreaking of 387-Unit Aldea Apartments

Garden-style development to offer Riverside County residents the best of Southern California living

MURRIETA, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra, an industry-leading multifamily development and investment management firm, announced the groundbreaking of its latest apartment community, Aldea, in Murrieta, California. Eldridge Acre Partners (EAP), a privately held real assets investment management firm, provided preferred equity to the development. Alongside the project's lead lender, ING Capital LLC, Quarterra and EAP are proud to offer a high-quality residential destination in one of Southern California's premier markets.

Known as the "Gem of the Valley," Murrieta offers a serene suburban lifestyle with easy access to both Orange County and San Diego. Located in Southwest Riverside County, Murrieta is home to 1,350 acres of parks and trails, and adjacent to Temecula with nearly 50 wineries. Aldea's enviable location provides ideal access to all that both cities have to offer, with the community positioned just minutes from Downtown Murrieta and the historic charm of Old Town Temecula.

"Murrieta is a strong residential market due to its top-rated schools, local retail and outdoor amenities," said Dan Ferguson, Quarterra's managing director of development for Southern California. "We're excited to be underway with Aldea — our first venture into Murrieta — and look forward to delivering an exceptional living experience to this rapidly growing community. Aldea is designed to reflect the active, vibrant spirit of the city and surrounding environs, and we're eagerly awaiting the day when we welcome our first residents."

Located at 25480 Jefferson Ave., the Aldea site is situated near the interchange of I-15 and I-215, less than an hour from both San Diego and Orange County. Aldea residents will find themselves at the hub of possibility, just five minutes from Murrieta's downtown district and farmers market, hot springs and the Rancho California Golf Club; 10 minutes from Old Town Temecula; and, 15 minutes from Temecula Wine Country. Promenade Temecula Mall and the Pechanga Casino are less than 15 minutes away, as well. The site is also a quick commute to major employers, including Abbott, Kaiser Permanente, Rady Children's Hospital and Universal Health Services.

Aldea will be comprised of 387 apartment homes in a garden-style layout. Floor plans include one-, two- and three-bedroom designs, ranging from 700-1,385 square feet. Homes come equipped with a smart technology package, as well as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and kitchen islands in most layouts.

Community amenity highlights will include:

11,500 square-foot clubhouse with game room, billiards and catering kitchen

Resort-style pool and spa, with covered outdoor cabanas

State-of-the-art fitness center

Outdoor fireplaces, grills and covered outdoor rooftop deck

Co-working spaces

Outdoor pet park

Luxor package lockers

Aldea is Quarterra's first Murrieta community and 13th in Southern California.

About Quarterra

Quarterra is a real estate investment firm focused on creating long-term value through the development of high-quality multifamily communities nationwide. With 12 regional offices across 20 states, Quarterra combines institutional scale with local market expertise to deliver purposefully designed rental communities in high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.Quarterra.com.

About Eldridge Acre Partners

Eldridge Acre Partners ("EAP") is a privately held real assets investment management firm operating in strategic partnership with Eldridge Industries, a diversified holding company with over $70 billion in AUM. EAP combines the expertise of seasoned investment specialists with a dedicated team of design and construction professionals to provide flexible capital solutions across a broad range of real asset strategies. Through its integrated approach, EAP delivers strategic, risk-sensitive solutions for a diverse set of global investors.

To learn more about Eldridge Acre Partners, please visit www.eldridgeacre.com

About ING

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. Please note that neither ING Groep NV nor ING Bank NV have a banking license in the U.S. and are therefore not permitted to conduct banking activities in the U.S.

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SOURCE Quarterra