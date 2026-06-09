Quarterra Welcomes First Residents at ARCA Apartments in Las Vegas

Mid-rise community blends serene, sophisticated living with city connectivity

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra, an industry-leading multifamily development and investment management firm, welcomed its first residents at its latest luxury community, ARCA, in southwest Las Vegas.

ARCA is strategically designed for renters who demand an elevated, serene lifestyle. With meandering pathways through curated desert landscaping, courtyards and gathering spaces, the community design is rooted in an authentic southwest style. Nestled within the tranquil Spring Valley neighborhood, the community boasts a rare geographic advantage, providing immediate access to the high-energy Las Vegas Strip, the upscale atmosphere of Summerlin and the natural beauty of Red Rock Canyon.

"We're excited to welcome our first residents and proud to introduce this exceptional living experience to Las Vegas," said Tyler Wood, Quarterra's Senior Director of Development for Las Vegas. "ARCA offers a refined residential retreat with its own reserved atmosphere, yet positions residents to embrace the opportunities of the city or embark into nature. Our resort-inspired amenities cater to a contemporary lifestyle, while our location encourages connectivity with the neighborhood, city and region."

ARCA is a boutique five-story mid-rise featuring 356 meticulously crafted apartment homes. Residents can select from a diverse range of floor plans, including spacious studios and one- and two-bedroom layouts spanning 707 to 1,320 square feet. With ARCA, Quarterra's development team demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility through sustainable practices, allowing the community to earn the prestigious Green Globes Certification.

The surrounding neighborhood serves as a vibrant extension of the ARCA lifestyle. The community is situated near premier retail plazas and a burgeoning culinary scene. Residents are just minutes away from destination dining experiences, including Sorellina Cucina Italiana, Butcher & Thief, Katsu Ya Ton Ton and Rare Society. For shopping and social outings, Town Square Las Vegas, Downtown Summerlin, and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip are all conveniently accessible, ensuring that entertainment is never far from home.

The community also thrives on local culture, with residents enjoying proximity to the UnCommons Farmers Market, Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market, the Summerlin Festival of Arts and the Spring Valley Library Spring Fair. For active lifestyles, recreation abounds at the nearby James Regional Sports Park and the Las Vegas Ballpark.

In addition to its central location, ARCA offers excellent connectivity. The area is well-served by regional transit, including Route 212 (Sunset), Route 120 (Fort Apache/Rampart), and Route 121 (Durango/Buffalo), facilitating an easy commute.

Sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers will find themselves at the center of the action. Major venues such as T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium, and the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center are within quick reach. Neighborhood entertainment attractions include Durango Casino, Red Rock Casino, AMC Town Square 18, Dave & Buster's and Velocity Esports. Whether seeking a quiet evening in a boutique setting or a night out at a world-class venue, ARCA provides the perfect home base.

Amenities are curated for a resort-style lifestyle, with very detail composed to foster a sense of effortless luxury and community connection. Amenity features include:

Resort-style pool with luxury pool deck and private cabanas.

Dedicated dog park for pet lovers.

Resident clubhouse and social lounge with game room.

Fitness center including a pilates studio.

Game room for interactive play.

Picnic terrace for social gatherings.

24-hour package locker system.

Bike storage and rentable storage units.

High-speed Wi-Fi throughout the community.

In-home technology includes electronic access control, interconnected smart locks, smart thermostats and ButterflyMx intercom systems.

ARCA is Quarterra's first multifamily development in Las Vegas and second in Nevada.

About Quarterra

Quarterra is a real estate investment firm focused on creating long-term value through the development of high-quality multifamily communities nationwide. With 12 regional offices across 20 states, Quarterra combines institutional scale with local market expertise to deliver purposefully designed rental communities in high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.Quarterra.com.

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

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SOURCE Quarterra