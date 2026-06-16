Quarterra Hires Jordan Calaguire as Chief Investment Officer

Appointment positions multifamily housing leader for next phase of growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra, an industry-leading multifamily development and investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Jordan Calaguire as Chief Investment Officer. This appointment further strengthens Quarterra's investment capabilities and affirms the company's commitment to deliver differentiated capital solutions through the development of high quality multifamily housing nationwide.

Jordan Calaguire named Chief Investment Officer at Quarterra.

Calaguire brings over 20 years of real estate investment, development, and operating experience, across multifamily, hospitality, industrial, office, and single-family rental sectors. His expertise across sectors, geographies, and investment vehicles uniquely positions him to lead Quarterra's overall investment strategy, capital formation and allocation activities, investor relations, and portfolio performance.

"Jordan joins Quarterra in an important moment as we seek to optimize our capital deployment," said Quarterra CEO Brad Greiwe. "We are thrilled to welcome him to Quarterra and look forward to his guidance as we look to invest at scale. His proven track record of driving high-impact returns will be instrumental as we execute our existing pipeline, enter our next phase of growth, and continue to deliver high-quality, purpose-built residential offerings for residents across the U.S. and long-term value for our partners."

Prior to joining Quarterra, Calaguire worked as Chief Investment and Development Officer at Kasa Inc., a New York based hospitality company. As a member of Kasa's Executive Committee, Calaguire was responsible for the strategic direction of the firm and served as the primary escalation point for business matters. In addition, he led all real estate, growth, and M&A activities for the company. Calaguire was previously a Principal at Walton Street Capital LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm based in Chicago. During his long tenure at Walton Street, Calaguire was directly responsible for more than $5 billion of real estate acquisitions, developments, lending and recapitalizations across the firms discretionary opportunistic, core plus, and private credit funds. Calaguire has a BS from Cornell University and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg Graduate School of Business.

"I've always been impressed with Quarterra's ability to develop high quality multifamily communities across the US," Calaguire said. "I'm excited to execute against Quarterra's production build vision for its Emblem communities and support the company's mission of delivering high-quality housing solutions at scale. I look forward to leveraging my broad industry expertise and relationships to steward Quarterra's next phase of growth and deliver on behalf of all of our stakeholders, including residents and the communities in which we operate."

About Quarterra

Quarterra is a real estate investment firm focused on creating long-term value through the development of high-quality multifamily communities nationwide. With 12 regional offices across 20 states, Quarterra combines institutional scale with local market expertise to deliver purposefully designed rental communities in high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.Quarterra.com.

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SOURCE Quarterra