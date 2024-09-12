Quarterra Multifamily Announces Construction on Emblem Mill Road Apartments

Suburban Atlanta community to add 324 new homes to burgeoning metro district, help with attainable housing shortage

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a multifamily apartment developer, property manager, and asset manager, today announced construction on Emblem Mill Road, an attainably priced community located in McDonough, Georgia, southeast of Atlanta.

Emblem Mill Road is a 324-home, three-story garden-style community with a complete amenities package, excellent accessibility, and convenient proximity to essential retail and dining, schools and regional attractions. Mill Road is the latest addition to Quarterra's Emblem portfolio and its third Emblem community in the Atlanta market. Nationwide, Quarterra has delivered 8 Emblem communities to date, with more than 20 currently in the pipeline.

"Emblem Mill Road is Quarterra's latest response to a clear need for more attainable, high-quality housing in the Atlanta Metro Area to address the housing needs of the missing middle demographic," said Doug Bober, Senior Managing Director – Product and Operations with Quarterra. "As an Emblem community, Mill Road is following a proven development blueprint that meets modern renter preferences, offers high-end amenities and delivers an exceptional living experience. Our Emblem product also emphasizes location, and Mill Road's positioning will provide its residents with ideal regional connectivity."

Quarterra created the Emblem program to help address the national shortage in supply of attainable rental housing for middle-income residents.

Tapping into parent-company Lennar's proven scalable construction capabilities, Emblem property development deploys a programmatic approach that utilizes consistent high-end interior finishes from one Emblem community to the next. Amenity designs and property features such as social rooms and fitness centers also follow a consistent prototype.

"Partnering with Lennar on the construction of Emblem communities going forward enables us to focus on simplification and standardization to lower costs and improve delivery schedule," said Bober. "We are now positioned to deliver Emblem developments, and critical housing, to the market within an expedited time frame."

Situated at 243 Mill Road, Emblem Mill Road will be at the center of McDonough's main retail and dining district, with staples like Henry Marketplace, Target, Sam's Club and Home Depot, as well as several major chain restaurants, within easy reach. Entertainment destinations including Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Dave & Buster's are also just blocks away, while Atlanta Motor Speedway is a short drive to the west. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of the opportunities at nearby Panola Mountain State Park and Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center.

Emblem Mill Road will offer prime commutes to all regional destinations. The community site is just off Interstate 75, which features an express lane to Atlanta, as well as east-west thoroughfare Jonesboro Road. The community will be positioned within a short distance of major regional employers, including Piedmont Henry Hospital, the Federal Aviation Administration, Briggs & Stratton, CJ Logistics and Henry County Schools. Emblem Mill Road will also feature 619 surface parking spaces, 30 garage spaces and four EV charging stalls.

Residents can select from a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from 738 to 1,194 square feet. All homes incorporate modern features like built-in Wi-Fi. Kitchens come equipped with quartz countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, ceramic flat stovetops, and shaker style cabinets, and are illuminated by LED disc lighting and pendants over kitchen islands. Luxury vinyl plank floor is featured throughout, with carpeted bedrooms and walk-in closets. Bathrooms are adorned with quartz countertops, and oversized tubs with tile surrounds.

All residents have access to a modern clubhouse with spacious social lounge, resort-caliber pool with an expansive sun shelf, multiple outdoor grill stations, package lockers, outdoor walking trail and dog park.

Emblem Mill Road is Quarterra's fifth venture into the greater Atlanta market. The community joins Emblem Conyers , Emblem Riverside , Gentry and Vireo .

