Quarterra Multifamily Announces Start of Leasing at Miller & York Apartments

New Community Connects Residents with Charlotte's Highly Coveted LoSo Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment developer, builder, and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at Miller & York , an urban infill community in Charlotte's dynamic Lower South End, or LoSo, neighborhood.

Miller & York is a 273-home community located in the heart of LoSo – widely considered one of the city's top entertainment districts. With rock climbing gyms, antique malls, beer gardens and almost every dining opportunity imaginable, LoSo is a hub of activity with something to accommodate every interest. Miller & York offers a lively but decidedly relaxed atmosphere, enabling residents to jump in and out of the South End fray at their leisure while providing a peaceful retreat to call home.

"The energy of LoSo is undeniable, and Miller & York feeds off that vibrance in its amenity spaces and common areas while also creating a calm and comfortable place to call home," said Pat Foster, Development Manager with Quarterra. "Residents will love the thoughtful design of our homes and community amenities, as the design combines fun with practicality to strike the perfect balance in urban living."

Situated at 235 Verbena St., Miller & York puts residents close to many lifestyle amenities such as the Charlotte Rail Trail, Irwin Creek Greenway, Sugar Creek Greenway, Clanton Park, Renaissance Park, Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course, and Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. Residents are also within walking distance of numerous destination restaurants, coffee shops and breweries, including: Chef Alyssa's Kitchen, Night Swim Roastery & Café, the future Rally Pickleball facility, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten, Brewers at 4001 Yancey, Protagonist, Sugar Creek Brewery, Lower Left Brewery, Queen Park Social and GoodRoad Ciderworks.

The community is in close proximity to many of Charlotte's major thoroughfares including Interstate 77, Billy Graham Parkway, Highway 49/South Tryon Street, and South Boulevard, making regional access, airport connectivity and local commutes a breeze. The Scaleybark Station of the LYNX Blue Line light rail is also less than a mile away for optimal, hassle-free transit throughout the metro region.

Miller & York consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, ranging from 560 to 1,135 square feet. Homes are equipped with smart home technology and hardwood-style flooring throughout. Kitchens come equipped with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, contrasting tone cabinetry, graphite quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, designer fixtures, and kitchen islands in select homes. Bathrooms feature quartz countertops and bedrooms include walk-in closets.

All residents have access to a resort-style pool with private cabanas and covered seating, as well as a standalone clubhouse complete with fitness center, full catering kitchen, lounge area and both private and open coworking spaces. Community highlights also include a sky terrace, dog park, covered patio with fireplace, and multiple grilling stations.

Miller & York is Quarterra's fourth active Charlotte community, joining Bradham , The Ellis and The Francis .

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for eight consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.Quarterra.com

