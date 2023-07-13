Quarterra Multifamily Announces Start of Leasing at Winslow Apartments

Mid-Rise Community Embraces the Contemporary San Diego Vibe While Capturing the Tradition of University Heights

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at its newest community, Winslow , in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood.

One of San Diego's historic streetcar suburbs, University Heights is a charming, intimate neighborhood bordered by Uptown and Mission Valley. Winslow honors the history and character of its location and blends it with the current energy and culture of San Diego. Embracing a bohemian spirit, the 379-home mid-rise community, with 17,818 square feet of retail, infuses creativity and tradition into a contemporary vibe and living experience.

"San Diego is a modern, forward-thinking city, and Winslow incorporates that outlook into a progressive community design while still complementing the rich history of the University Heights neighborhood," said Dan Ferguson, SVP of Development for Quarterra. "The amenities package caters to the needs of today's renters and remote workers and puts residents in position to take advantage of the abundance of local opportunities. We're excited to bring an elevated residential opportunity to this highly-desirable location."

Minutes from San Diego's sun-drenched beaches and bustling downtown, and bordering both Hill Crest and Bankers Hill, University Heights is a walkable neighborhood brimming with an eclectic mix of restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and artist studios lining Park Boulevard. Bars and restaurants to suit every whim are within moments of Winslow, including neighborhood hangouts like Whistle Stop and Live Wire, high-end cocktail lounges like Polite Provisions, old-school haunts such as Red Fox Steakhouse and Rudfords, and local favorites Madison and Parkhouse Eatery. Trolley Barn Park serves as the neighborhood playground for families, hosting free concerts throughout the summer, while The Diversionary Theatre puts on inspiring local productions. Just blocks away, the renowned North Park neighborhood is home to Ray Street Arts District and its 30 contemporary art galleries, as well as a popular monthly art walk. The area's culinary delights, entertainment options and unique combination of architecture and art deliver incredible cultural diversity.

Winslow, located on the corner of Park and El Cajon at 4353 Park Blvd., offers a commuter-friendly location minutes from the CA-163 and I-805 freeways, providing convenient access to San Diego's professional hubs and universities. The University Heights, North Park and Hillcrest neighborhoods establish the ideal staging area to explore San Diego landmarks like San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park — one of the largest urban parks in the United States and offers a plethora of recreational activities, cultural attractions, and beautiful gardens. The setting also positions residents within easy reach of San Diego's mission-style old town and energetic downtown districts. Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, and Coronado – home to the iconic Hotel del Coronado – are all just a short drive away. Winslow also features an underground parking garage for resident vehicles, complete with EV charging.

Winslow, a LEED certified community, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 484 to 1,377 square feet. The majority of the 379 homes welcome residents with expansive city views. Contemporary homes are equipped with smart thermostats, USB outlets, quartz countertops, full ceramic tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks with designer faucet hardware, and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spa-style bathrooms feature ceramic tile shower surrounds and bedrooms are designed with expansive closet space.

All residents have access to an entertainment courtyard with rocking lounge chairs, outdoor kitchen, billiard, ping pong and foosball, as well as an active pool and spa courtyard with barbeque grills and hibachi table. A 24-hour fitness center includes a yoga studio, and the co-working lounge features private conference rooms, collaborative workspaces and a coffee bar. Winslow also includes a pet spa and recreation area, bike storage and repair room, and oversized package room with package lockers.

Winslow is Quarterra's third San Diego community, joining Luma and Shift.

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

