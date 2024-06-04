Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Construction at Renata Apartments

Quarterra's newest Northern California community to feature 260 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of construction at Renata, Quarterra's first community in Santa Rosa, California.

Renata, will be a 260-apartment home garden-style community, and sit within the Perennial Park master-planned community, a multigenerational gathering place that connects the community to open spaces, including bike paths and walkways throughout the neighborhood. Renata residents will enjoy easy access to the historic Santa Rosa but everything that Sonoma County has to offer. The 10-acre property also features a curated amenities suite selected to inspire healthy lifestyles.

"The beauty of Sonoma County inspires outdoor social activity, and Renata's design embraces that local spirit," said Jesse Herzog, Division President, Northern California with Quarterra. "This community will provide interconnectivity with the surrounding neighborhood and serve as a uniting presence. Residents will have access to a hand-selected amenities package that supports health, vitality and sense of community both within and outside its walls. We're excited to deliver this exceptional living experience as Quarterra's first venture into Sonoma County."

The charming city of Santa Rosa is known for its vibrant parks and museums, and of course its proximity to multiple mountain ranges, beaches and California's wine country. Located at 3575 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, California, Renata provides excellent connectivity to local and regional transportation services, including Santa Rosa CityBus, SMART, Sonoma County Transit and Paratransit. The city's exceptional system of bike trails and bike lanes connects to Downtown Santa Rosa, north to greater Sonoma County, and east to Nagasawa Park.

Santa Rosa is also a fixture in a quickly growing region that includes Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, Napa and Humboldt counties. Offering an array of employment opportunities, which has only expanded as more jobs embrace remote-style positions, Santa Rosa appeals to those that value a strong community identity, proximity to beautiful nature and a vibrant social scene.

Renata will include one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 650-1,077 square feet. Kitchens will come equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and undermount sinks with designer faucets. Living areas will feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, and bedrooms will include expansive closet space. The development is seeking LEED Gold certification and will boast many energy efficient features like onsite solar generation and EV chargers.

Residents will have full access to a serene outdoor courtyard, resort-inspired pool with barbeque grilling stations, state-of-the art clubhouse with social lounge, fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, on-site dog run, package locker system, and a combination of surface-level and garage parking. The community park will feature hardscaped seating and picnic areas, a dog run, and a children's play area.

Renata marks Quarterra's ninth development in Northern California, joining other class A communities such as Aya (Fremont), Capitol 650 (Milpitas), Novo (Mountain View), 17th & Broadway (Oakland), 19th & Harrison (Oakland), and The Emery (Emeryville).

