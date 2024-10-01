Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Construction on Emblem Summerville Apartments

Emblem community to add 288 apartment homes to bolster attainable housing options in Summerville, S.C.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a multifamily apartment developer, property manager, and asset manager, today announced the start of construction at Emblem Summerville, an attainably priced community located in the historic city of Summerville, South Carolina, 25 miles northwest of Charleston.

Emblem Summerville is a 288-home garden style community with spacious modern homes, an extensive amenities package and easy access to regional employers, schools, outdoor recreation, retail and dining. Emblem Summerville is Quarterra's second Emblem community in South Carolina, joining Emblem Cane Bay North , also in Summerville. Nationwide, Quarterra has delivered 8 Emblem communities to date, with more than 20 currently in the pipeline.

"Emblem Summerville is designed based on a tested and proven development blueprint for high-quality yet attainable housing," said Doug Bober, Senior Managing Director – Product and Operations with Quarterra. "Emblem Communities were designed to deliver a top-notch product to meet the housing needs of the often overlooked middle-income renter. Emblem Summerville is a decisive next step in addressing that need in the Summerville/Charleston market, and a continuation of Quarterra's nationwide effort to create a healthier housing market."

Quarterra created the Emblem program to help address the national shortage in supply of attainable housing for middle-income renters. Tapping into parent-company Lennar's proven scalable construction capabilities, Emblem property development deploys a programmatic approach that utilizes consistent high-end interior finishes from one Emblem community to the next. Amenity designs and property features such as social rooms and fitness centers also follow a consistent prototype. The focus on consistency allows Emblem developments to reach the market within an expedited time frame.

Situated at 44000 Owl Wood Lane, Emblem Summerville will put residents within easy access of local retail centers including The Market at Cane Bay (anchored by Publix), North Creek Marketplace at Nexton and The Shoppes at Nexton. Residents will also be in close proximity to coffee and dining spots such as Starbucks, Famuliari's Pizzeria, Rio Chico Mexican, Eggs Up Grill, Agaves Cantina, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Rustic Muffin, Taco Boy and Halls Chophouse. An active lifestyle is accommodated by the nearby walking and biking trails of Cane Bay Plantation and Cane Bay Family YMCA.

Emblem Summerville's location just off U.S. Route 176 provides seamless connectivity to U.S. Route 17 and 52, as well as Interstate 26, for easy commutes to Goose Creek, Summerville, Ridgeville and North Charleston. Major regional employers include Boeing, Volvo, WalMart, Mercedes Benz/Daimler, Bosch and Joint Base Charleston.

Homes will include one-, two- and three-bedroom options, ranging from 738 to 1,434 square feet. Well-appointed interiors will be highlighted by pendant lighting over kitchen islands, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplashes and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Bathrooms will feature oversized tubs with tile surrounds and quartz countertops, and carpeted bedrooms will be designed to optimize natural light with walk-in closets and expansive shelving.

Emblem Summerville's residents will have full access to a clubhouse with indoor lounge, pool deck with a sun shelf, two outdoor amenity areas with grilling stations, pet park, fitness center, 516 surface parking spaces and 45 garages available for rent.

Emblem Summerville is Quarterra's third South Carolina community, following Cane Bay North and Cormac in Charleston.

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprising three rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, and Land. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.Quarterra.com

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Quarterra