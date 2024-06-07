Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Leasing at Dryden Apartments

Luxury high-rise community combines sophistication with convenience in Denver's Golden Triangle Neighborhood

DENVER, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at Dryden, a luxury community that blends urban activity and walkability with the elegance and culture of Denver's thriving Golden Triangle Neighborhood.

Dryden is a 420-home high-rise community adjacent to Downtown Denver and featuring 9,241 square feet of leasable retail space. A sanctuary where a healthy lifestyle meets the opportunities of a metropolitan hub, Dryden positions residents amid destination restaurants and shopping, as well as art and music venues, sports stadiums, trails, parks and civic events. The community itself incorporates smart home technologies alongside timeless finishes and amenities tailored to create an unparalleled living experience.

"The design of Dryden didn't skip on the details, from its expansive rooftop amenity space to the hot and cold plunge tubs on a vast amenity space dedicated to health and wellness," said Nick Russell, Vice President of Development at the Quarterra Group. "Location is another strategic aspect of Dryden's development. Nestled between CBD, Wash Park, Cherry Creek and Capitol Hill, in the city's renowned Golden Triangle creative district, the community locale puts everything Denver has to offer right at residents' fingertips. But the hustle and bustle of the city is checked at the door, because Dryden offers a sense of ease and tranquility within its walls."

Dryden is just steps away from the shops, restaurants and entertainment at the Denver Pavilions, as well as the resurgent Golden Triangle neighborhood. Local restaurants with a regional appeal include Amayo and its modern Mexican food, Rioja with its inventive Mediterranean cuisine and wine list, Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen gastropub, Cuba Cuba, Levin Deli, Mercantile Dining and Provision's locally sourced dining and market, and Milk Market artisan food hall. The Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum and History Colorado Center offer a vast range of art and cultural education displays and programs. Dryden was aptly named after David Dryden, renowned Denver architect who designed more than 20 area schools, including the historic Evans School, which sits next door and will offer 100 parking spaces for planned retail and hospitality use in the area.

Empower Field at Mile High (home of the Denver Broncos), Coors Field (home of the Rockies) and Ball Arena (home to both the Nuggets and Avalanche) are all downtown adjacent, as is Elitch Gardens amusement park. The walking paths and lively events scheduled at Historic Civic Center Park provide outing opportunities, as do the flower gardens and sculptures at Sunken Gardens Park, and the outdoor fields and courts at Lincoln Park. The Cherry Creek Trail, Platte River Trail and subsidiary trails create a scenic network of routes for biking, running, walking, and exploring the city. Union Station Farmers Market, Cherry Creek Fresh Market, Denver Arts Festival, Cherry Creek Arts Festival, Westword Music Showcase and Underground Music Showcase are just a few annual events that contribute to the Downtown Denver energy. The nearby Denver Civic Center also offers eight main shows annually, as well as smaller events spread throughout the year.

Located at 1100 Bannock St., Dryden is in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, just south of Lower Downtown Denver (LoDo). The community is just three blocks from historic Colfax Avenue (US Route 40) — a main east-west thoroughfare through Denver — and less than two blocks from Broadway Boulevard, another cultural thoroughfare running north-south. The community also features easy access to Interstate 25, connecting to the rest of the metro area, as well as Fort Collins and Boulder to the north, and Colorado Springs to the south. Interstate 70 intersects I-25 just minutes north of the community, with access to the Rocky Mountains to the west and Aurora to the east. Light rail service is a short walk from the property, while regional bus routes traverse both Colfax and Broadway. Dryden features a six-level parking facility including 12 EV charging stations.

Dryden consists of a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouse homes, ranging from 462 to 1,458 square feet. Upper floor homes include spectacular views of both Downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Modern homes come equipped with smart thermostats, USB outlets in kitchens and remote-controlled smart shades in penthouses. Kitchen highlights include a stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, undermount sinks with designer faucets, pendant lighting and under cabinet ambiance lights. Homes feature luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, with carpet in bedrooms. Spa-style bathrooms are adorned with tile flooring and shower surrounds. Bedrooms include expansive closet space and select homes showcase floor-to-ceiling windows.

All Dryden residents will have access to an expansive pool and spa courtyard, complete with barbeque grills, gaming, fire pits, Wi-Fi and outdoor screens. A 19th-floor rooftop lounge, highlighted by indoor and outdoor social spaces, offers unmatched views of the city and majestic Rocky Mountains. Dryden's health and wellness level features a full wellness spa, hot and cold plunge tubs, steam room, sauna, 24-hour fitness center and movement studio with space for yoga and other classes. Dryden also boasts a carefully curated art installation featuring local and national artists sourced by Ann Benson Reidy + Associates. Co-working stations with conference space and private offices equipped with the latest technology to support remote workers. An on-site Pet Parlour and Doghouse cater to pet owners and pampered four-legged residents. The community also includes a versatile workshop space, drycleaning lockers and package room.

Dryden is the seventh community currently under Quarterra management in the Metro Denver Area and will begin welcoming residents this summer.

