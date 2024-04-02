Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Leasing at Emblem Conyers Apartments

Middle-income community marks Quarterra's fourth venture in the Atlanta Metro Area

CONYERS, Ga., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, in partnership with Nuveen, today announced the start of leasing at Emblem Conyers , Quarterra's latest community in the Atlanta market.

Emblem Conyers is a 264-home garden-style community in Conyers, Georgia, a charming town on the eastern edge of the Atlanta Metro Area. Conyers offers the best of both worlds, pairing a small town feel with urban shopping and cultural opportunities. The area features excellent schools, convenient retail and exceptional regional accessibility. Emblem communities were created by Quarterra to help address the nationwide shortage of attainable housing available to middle-income renters. Emblem Conyers is part of Lennar's larger Miller Pointe development, which will also include 95 single-family homes.

"Emblem Conyers offers an elevated living experience in an incredibly enviable location," said Doug Bober, Emblem Communities Division President for Quarterra. "Conyers has its own identity, with a historic downtown district and community festivals, yet maintains its connection to Atlanta. Emblem Conyers was designed to put residents in touch with their local neighborhood and within reach of that big city energy. And the Emblem brand ensures attainable housing with resort-style amenities, well-appointed designer homes and an ideal location."

Emblem Conyers positions residents to soak in the area's natural beauty and enjoy the outdoors, whether it's exploring nearby Johnson Park, Wheeler Park, Lake Varner, Jackson Lake or Lake Oconee, or participating in the recreational opportunities at Earl O'Neal Sports Complex. Situated at 2365 Georgia Route 20 SE, the community puts residents within quick reach of local dining, including Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, Cielo Mexican Grill, Tropical Smoothie Café, Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings, Mellow Mushroom, Kumo Hibachi and Sushi, Dunkin' and Starbucks. Essentials can be procured blocks away at Conyers Commons, anchored by Target and Publix, or Stonecrest Mall.

From its location on Georgia Route 20, the community is just minutes from Interstate 20, leading to Atlanta and Covington, as well as major regional employers like Pratt Industries, Rivian, Rockdale Medical Center, Jet Corr and Hillphoenix.

Emblem Conyers consists of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with carefully curated floor plans ranging from 774 to 1,194 square feet. The SmartRent-equipped community is highlighted by convenient, energy-saving IoT technologies. Kitchens include stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and pendant lighting over islands. Luxury vinyl plank floor is featured throughout, with carpeted bedrooms and walk-in closets. Bathrooms are adorned with quartz countertops, and oversized tubs with tile surrounds.

All residents have access to a modern clubhouse with spacious social lounge, resort-caliber pool with an expansive sun shelf, multiple outdoor grill stations, package lockers, dog park and 396 parking spaces (including 30 garages).

Emblem Conyers is the fourth Quarterra community in the Atlanta area, joining Emblem Riverside , Gentry , and Vireo .

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

