Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Leasing at Harwood Apartments

PHOENIX, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at Harwood, a luxury community ideally located in North Phoenix.

Harwood includes 268 upscale apartment homes that offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Its spacious, well-appointed homes feature top tier finishes, providing the perfect combination of style and functionality. In addition to its beautifully appointed apartments, Harwood also offers a superb suite of amenities catering to nearly every interest. The community is strategically located near interstate highways and major thoroughfares, providing seamless connectivity to all parts of the valley.

"Harwood is the perfect home base for almost every way of life, whether you're a single outdoor adventure seeker, retired couple or a young family," said Daniel Tilton, Senior Vice President of Development with Quarterra. "With access to recreation areas, top-rated schools and no less than 10 challenging golf courses nearby, Harwood's location at Cave Creek and Loop 101 caters to a wide range of lifestyles. A curated list of amenities and thoughtful home designs create a welcoming place to call home, while the quick access to major transit routes lends itself to local outings or day trips."

Outdoor lovers will appreciate Harwood's proximity to Cave Buttes Recreation Area, Phoenix Mountain Preserve and a variety of other local recreation opportunities. Families will value the exceptional schools, including Fireside Elementary, ranked in the top 5% of schools in Arizona, and Pinnacle High School, nationally ranked by U.S. News and World Report for standardized test performance, graduation rate and college prep. Other local schools include Desert Ridge Junior High and High School. Kids and fun-seekers of all ages will enjoy neighboring Adobe Mountain railroad park and Hurricane Harbor water park. Other nearby amenities include the Reach-11 Sports Complex, consisting of 18 lighted soccer fields, two baseball fields and concessions.

Harwood is surrounded by best-in-class restaurants, including Mastro's City Hall Steakhouse, Tommy V's Urban Kitchen & Bar, The Capital Grille, True Food Kitchen and RA Sushi Bar Restaurant. The nearby Desert Ridge and High Street retail corridors are both less than seven minutes away, featuring Flower Child, Yard House, Ocean Prime, Kona Grill and Keg Steakhouse. The high-end retail centers at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter are also easily accessible. For entertainment, the Musical Instrument Museum, Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix Zoo, Arizona Science Center and OdySea Aquarium all offer unique local outings in the broader Phoenix Metro.

Situated at 2500 East Marco Polo Road, Harwood is only a two-minute drive from Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) which encircles the Phoenix Metro Area and runs east-west from the property. The community is also an easy drive from north-south thoroughfares AZ 51 (Piestewa Freeway) with access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Nearby east-west arterials E Shea Boulevard property and E Bell Road parallel and intersect Loop 101, respectively. The regional connectivity put residents within commutable distance of regional employers, including: American Express, USAA, Intel Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Wells Fargo, State Farm, Banner Health, HonorHealth, Mayo Clinic and UnitedHealth Group.

Harwood includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 524 to 1,312 square feet. The modern homes include smart lighting controls, keyless entries and energy efficient HVAC with temperature controls. Kitchens feature pendant lighting and under-cabinet ambiance lighting, a stainless-steel appliance package, designer inspired ceramic tile backsplashes, undermount sinks with designer faucets and quartz countertops. Homes utilize luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, with tile flooring and shower surrounds in bathrooms. Bedrooms are designed with expansive closets.

Residents of Harwood have access to a resort-style pool and spa courtyards with barbeque grilling stations. A comfortable resident lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor terrace, pet spa and park, package lockers and package room, and EV charging stalls are all available for resident use.

Harwood is the sixth Quarterra community in the Phoenix Metro Area, joining Muse , Nexa , Residences Kierland , Skywater and Vitri.

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

