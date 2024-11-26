Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Leasing at Leya Apartments

Luxury community infuses 328-home premier apartment homes into Bay Area

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated developer, property manager, and asset manager today announced the start of leasing at Leya Apartments , the newest luxury community in California's Bay Area.

Leya is a 328-home mid-rise community in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Fremont, a vibrant neighborhood known for its scenic beauty and rich history. Nestled against the foothills, Warm Springs offers a blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience. The area is home to a balance of quality jobs and schools, exceptional parks and recreational opportunities, and holds appeal for all renters.

"Leya is Quarterra's response to the ever-growing housing demand in the Bay Area, and delivers an exceptional living experience in an accessible and enviable location," said Nathan Tuttle, Senior Director, Development for Quarterra. "We're excited to be part of Warm Springs' continued evolution and emergence as a hub for the tech jobs sector. Leya helps to ensure that tech workers have the option to live and work in their community, strengthening their sense of connection to Fremont."

Leya residents have everything they need just minutes from the community. They can shop and dine locally at Pacific Commons Shopping Center, NewPark Mall, Fremont Hub, Warm Springs Plaza and Gateway Plaza, or catch an improv show at Made Up Theatre. Multiple golf courses and wineries are just minutes away in the Fremont and Milpitas foothills. Niles Canyon — known for its historic railroad and as a silent movie set — is just 8 miles away and serves as a day trip destination with a local coffee roaster, shops and antiques. Nearby Ardenwood Historic Farm recreates turn-of-the-century farm life and offers do-it-yourself corn picking. Outdoor enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities to get outside at nearby Mission Peak Regional Preserve, Coyote Hills Regional Park, Aqua Adventure Water Park and Fremont Central Park — complete with an expansive dog park and access to Lake Elizabeth.

Located at 3301 Innovation Way, Leya offers simple regional connectivity throughout the Bay Area. Interstate 880 (Nimitz Freeway) is only .6 miles from the property, running north-south along the eastern shore of San Francisco Bay, and I-680, which also runs north-south roughly 4 miles away, connects East Bay to South Bay and beyond. California Hwy 237, a major east-west arterial roadway, is only a few miles from the property, as well. Local connectivity is created via Fremont Boulevard, just blocks from Leya, with Auto Mall Parkway and Grimmer Boulevard also within easy reach. The property puts families with school-aged children just a block away from Lila Bringhurst Elementary School. The Warm Springs BART Station, within walking distance of the community, also provides convenient access to regional destinations and major employers including Tesla, Lam Research, Lucid, Meta and Seagate Technology.

Leya features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 576 to 1,388 square feet. The modern homes come equipped with smart thermostats. Kitchens are highlighted by a stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, custom pendant lighting and undermount sinks with designer faucet hardware. Homes feature luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living areas and floor-to-ceiling windows, while bedrooms are carpeted and include expansive walk-in closets. Bathroom designs utilize tile shower surrounds.

Residents of Leya have full access to a resort-style pool and spa area, augmented with barbeque grilling stations. A resident clubhouse includes billiards, a full kitchen, TVs and arcade games, while a 24-hour fitness center is stocked with top-tier equipment to accommodate any workout. A thoughtfully designed co-working center caters to the work-from-home crowd, with private work spaces, collaborative social areas, and Bluetooth, HDMI and USB technology. A state-of-the-art screening room includes Bluetooth and streaming options. Leya residents also have the use of a bike storage facility and parking structure with Tesla EV charging stations.

Leya is Quarterra's first community in Fremont and its fifth development in the Bay Area, joining 17th & Broadway , 19th & Harrison , Hawkins and The Emery .

