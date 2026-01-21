Quarterra Welcomes First Residents at Emblem Ravine

Latest Emblem community delivers 372 attainable apartment units to Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra , an industry-leading multifamily development and investment management firm, recently welcomed its first residents at Emblem Ravine , its newest attainable community in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Quarterra created the Emblem program to help address the national supply shortage of housing for middle-income renters. Emblem property development deploys a programmatic approach that utilizes consistent high-end interior finishes from one Emblem community to the next. Amenity designs and property features such as social rooms and fitness centers also follow a consistent programming approach. The focus on consistency allows Emblem developments to reach the market within an expedited time frame.

Emblem Ravine is Quarterra's first Emblem community delivered in Texas, and 10th Emblem community delivered nationwide. Emblem Ravine features 372 spacious apartment homes in a modern garden-style community. With a proven amenities package and easy access to regional employers, schools, outdoor recreation, retail and dining, Emblem Ravine delivers an elevated living experience.

"The demand for attainable high-end housing for middle-income professionals isn't abating, and Emblem Ravine helps to infuse much-needed inventory into the Dallas market," said Nick Jacob, Director of Development at Quarterra. "The scale of the national Emblem model enables us to construct quality apartment homes at a significantly lower price point and better meet the needs of this overlooked demographic. We're proud to welcome the first residents to Emblem Ravine and look forward to entrenching ourselves in the Oak Cliff community."

Situated at 3500 W. Colorado Blvd., Emblem Ravine is ideally positioned along the Interstate 30 corridor and west of Downtown Dallas in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Authentically Dallas with its historic character, cultural energy and active lifestyle, Oak Cliff puts destination dining, shopping and entertainment venues right at residents' fingertips.

The Oak Cliff submarket is home to a diverse collection of local restaurants, independent coffee shops, retail and cultural destinations which feed the creative energy of the neighborhood. The retail and entertainment nodes of Trinity Groves and the Design District are just minutes from the property, adding to the dynamic offerings in the west Dallas area. Area attractions like Bishop Arts District, Stevens Park Golf Course and Kessler Park all provide escapes in the immediate vicinity, while Downtown Dallas is still readily accessible for entertainment or nightlife. House of Blues – Dallas, South Side Music Hall and Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas Farmers Market and Turtle Creek Arts Festival all host cultural events, while sports enthusiasts can catch a game at American Airlines Center, Cotton Bowl Stadium and Gerald J. Ford Stadium of Southern Methodist University.

The property is conveniently located near Westmoreland Road and Interstate 30, an east-west arterial highway that connects the Dallas CBD, the Mid-Cities of Arlington and Grand Prairie, and the Fort Worth CBD. The strategic positioning near key transportation corridors create ideal accessibility to Dallas employment hubs and attractions, as well as simple commutes to the neighboring cities of Arlington, Grand Prairie and Irving. The property is also just 20 minutes from Dallas Love Field and Dallas Forth Worth International Airport. Major regional employers — including AT&T, Parkland Health and Hospital System, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Texas Instruments and Amazon — are all within easy reach. Residents will also benefit from convenient access to office locations of several financial service firms that are moving to the uptown area in the coming years, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and ScotiaBank.

Apartment homes at Emblem Ravine include a mix of one-, two and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 738 to 1,462 square feet. All homes come equipped with in-unit washers and dryers. Kitchens are appointed with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and living spaces feature luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Sleek tile tub and shower surrounds produce a spa-like ambiance in bathrooms, and bedrooms incorporate expansive closets to extend storage space.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and deck with loungers, as well as a veranda overlooking the pool area with a cozy fire pit for social gatherings. Outdoor grilling stations, a putting green, a dog park and an open air TrekFit fitness circuit contribute to an active outdoor environment, while a social lounge for entertaining keeps the energy going indoors. Covered carports and Parcel Pending package lockers also contribute to a convenient living experience.

Quarterra is a real estate investment firm focused on creating long-term value through the development of high-quality multifamily communities nationwide. With 12 regional offices across 20 states, Quarterra combines institutional scale with local market expertise to deliver purposefully designed rental communities in high-growth markets. Quarterra's core strategy includes the expansion of its Emblem portfolio — a growing collection of attainably priced communities that deliver efficient design, modern amenities and strong investment fundamentals. Emblem Communities are thoughtfully positioned to meet the needs of today's renters while supporting Quarterra's broader vision of sustainable, resilient, and diversified housing solutions.

