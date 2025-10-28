Quarterzip Launches Today to Fix the Onboarding Crisis Costing Tech Companies Billions

Former Redactive AI founders introduce Quarterzip, a groundbreaking solution that simulates a software onboarding call using the latest multimodal LLM technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just months after successfully selling Redactive AI to RecordPoint, serial entrepreneurs Alexander Valente and Andrew Pankevicius today announced the launch of Quarterzip, the world's first continuous onboarding AI agent. By simulating a complete onboarding experience through AI-driven voice and video interactions, Quarterzip addresses a critical but often hidden growth killer plaguing the software industry: broken onboarding experiences that cause customers to disengage and cancel contracts—costing companies hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

As software products grow increasingly complex, companies face mounting pressure to scale efficiently without sacrificing customer experience. Traditional solutions—such as hiring more Customer Success Managers or relying on static onboarding tools like tooltips, product tours, and rigid in-app flows—are proving inadequate, leaving companies unable to retain customers or realize the full value of their software investments. Quarterzip closes this gap, helping companies save up to $535 million annually while delivering a seamless, scalable onboarding experience.

Addressing the "Activation Debt" Crisis

"Growing software companies suffer from what we call Activation Debt," explains Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alexander Valente. "When onboarding stalls, adoption slows, acquisition spend is wasted, and customer success teams scramble to compensate. It's an invisible but massive drag on growth potential that our industry analysis suggests costs companies an average of $537 million in unused software licenses annually—that's roughly 50% of software licenses going unused."

Industry analysis indicates that effectively addressing Activation Debt across the software sector could unlock $8 billion in new annual recurring revenue and $80 billion in enterprise value.

The founding team experienced this challenge firsthand while scaling Redactive AI. "Rolling out enterprise software meant turning our small team into full-time change managers to train users," Valente continues. "That's when we started experimenting with AI agents to help customers reach value faster. After selling Redactive, we confirmed this challenge is industry-wide and demands a completely new approach."

Introducing the Industry's First Continuous Onboarding Solution

"Imagine a world where every user has a dedicated account manager who understands their specific goals and guides them to outcomes quickly and efficiently," says Valente. "That level of scalable success management has never been possible—until now. We're giving every customer a voice-driven AI agent that understands their challenges and helps them solve real business problems. This is truly an industry first."

Quarterzip eliminates Activation Debt by delivering continuous, personalized onboarding at scale through its proprietary AI-agent technology. Unlike traditional one-time onboarding flows, the company's agents provide each customer with a high-touch, adaptive experience from day one. Through ongoing engagement, Quarterzip.ai accelerates activation, improves retention, and reduces cost-to-serve—all without requiring additional headcount.

Proven Track Record and Market Confidence

"Redactive solved high-stakes data security challenges for enterprises," Valente adds. "Quarterzip applies the same proven formula—deep technical expertise combined with innovative AI—to solve a critical problem every growing software company faces but hasn't been able to address at scale."

"Onboarding and customer success are critical functions for every enterprise customer, yet they've seen little innovation until now. Quarterzip's agentic solution is a game-changer for activation and engagement impact," said Victoria Treyger, Senior Venture Partner at Felicis.

Quarterzip is already working with more than 20 high-growth software and AI companies across the United States and Australia, delivering measurably faster time-to-value, higher activation rates, and significantly lower cost-to-serve.

"As we continue to scale, delivering a consistent and engaging onboarding experience is essential," said Chris Cagiou, Chief Customer Officer at FirstAML. "Quarterzip stood out because it transforms onboarding from a static checklist into an intelligent, continuous experience that adapts to every user. Our team can create guided, personalized onboarding journeys instantly—with zero engineering work—helping us maintain quality and consistency as we grow."

"We see immense potential in Quarterzip's ability to guide users in real time," said Ben Darlow, Product Executive at EstateXchange. "Our platform simplifies multi-step processes. Having Quarterzip's AI voice agent support users contextually, right when they need it, is incredibly powerful. It's a glimpse into how the next generation of onboarding, training, and customer support will feel."

About Quarterzip

Quarterzip is the world's first Continuous Onboarding AI Agent, specifically designed to eliminate Activation Debt for software businesses. Founded by the proven team behind Redactive AI, Quarterzip.ai delivers personalized, scalable onboarding experiences that accelerate customer activation, improve retention rates, and dramatically reduce customer success operational costs. Learn more at www.quarterzip.ai

