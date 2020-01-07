Quartesian Adds Pharmacovigilance to Expand Clinical Data Analysis Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced the availability of its suite of clinical trial data pharmacovigilance services. The pharmacovigilance market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to see growth of around 10.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2024 according to a 2019 report from Global Market Insights, Inc.

Quartesian's services for clinical research now include medical expertise throughout trial design and execution, enhancing their data-driven approach to clinical development. With the addition of pharmacovigilance and related medical monitoring services, Quartesian offers Sponsors deeper skills across a broad spectrum of diseases and technologies. The Quartesian pharmacovigilance team's experience with Oracle Argus, ARISg, AB Cube, RSS, and SCEPTRE safety databases complements Quartesian certifications for multiple EDC systems, including Medrio, Medidata Rave, iMedNet and others.

Quartesian's new pharmacovigilance offerings include Safety Management Planning, Case Management, SAE Reconciliation, Literature Case Reporting and more. Quartesian's flexibility to work in either FSP (using the client's safety database) or non FSP models eliminates the pain associated with switching to a new safety system common with other providers while delivering top results in terms of regulatory compliance, productivity and quality.

"We are excited to welcome new clients to Quartesian," said Ben Jackson, President and CEO. "Our dedicated team of experienced pharmacovigilance professionals consists of doctors and health care professionals with broad industry experience, delivered at the competitive market rates we are known for. Our ability to supply complete medical data management – from Pharmacovigilance, to Data Management, to Data Visualization Technology under one umbrella will help sponsors with expertise as well as automation."

For more on Quartesian Pharmacovigilance, visit https://quartesian.com/services/pharmacovigilance/.

About Quartesian

Quartesian was formed in 2003 to provide customized, insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to provide clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver expertise, innovation, and efficiency for projects across the world. And our reputation for excellence precedes us — we've never issued a change order due to an error in estimated cost. Learn more at www.quartesian.com .

