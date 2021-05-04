Quartesian Surpasses 250 Studies Employing Medrio's EDC Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, announced today that they have deployed Medrio's cloud-based EDC platform for 265 clinical studies world-wide.

Quartesian's partnership with Medrio began in 2009 and they were an early participant in the Medrio Partner Program providing expanded services to better support mutual sponsor and CRO customers. Quartesian has contributed to both product development and marketing during this long relationship as part of Medrio's Customer Advisory Board.

"Quartesian and Medrio understand the value of data-driven trials. Surpassing 250 studies together means that the data speaks for itself," said Nicole Latimer, CEO of Medrio. "Quartesian continues to disrupt the clinical data services industry by unlocking data-driven insights that help clinical teams take back control of their studies. Medrio is proud to provide the scalable, unified solutions that power these insights and bring us closer to medical breakthroughs."

Medrio's technology platform includes essential capabilities such as Direct Data Capture (DDC) to eliminate the need for paper sourcing. DDC also eliminates the need for source data verification because no transcription into EDC is necessary for this data. Medrio's electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) capabilities provide data capture from patients while they stay home. These digital solutions have significantly reduced the risk and burden for patients and monitoring CRAs, especially during the pandemic.

Complementing Medrio's technology, Quartesian adds extensive experience in EDC, therapeutic expertise, plus technology and service enhancements to provide better patient tracking, data visualization, and centralized (remote) monitoring to keep trials running smoothly. Combined, DDC and data visualization can take clinical trial efficiency, safety, and compliance to a new level.

"Advanced solutions like Medrio EDC are essential to help Quartesian compress timelines and deliver top-quality services to our clients." Stephen Boccardo, Senior VP of Business Development and Commercial Strategy, Quartesian.

Quartesian is the "Clinical Data Company", providing insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to deliver clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver quality and innovation for over 250 customers across the world with consistent excellence. Learn more at www.quartesian.com .

At Medrio, we know that it takes a global village to achieve a healthier world. Our leading eClinical Data solutions have helped sponsors, CROs, and sites from all trial phases and therapeutic areas secure over 375 regulatory approvals. Whether conducting traditional, hybrid, or fully-virtual trials—our adaptive platform of EDC, DDC, eConsent, RTSM, and ePRO/eCOA help streamline your studies, without compromising data quality. And our experts are on-call 24/7 to help you solve your most pressing needs. Discover the Medrio difference and learn more at http://www.medrio.com .

