Quartet Health Announces Karen Mitchell as Chief Growth Officer

Veteran Healthcare Executive To Oversee Robust Growth Plan

for Innovative Behavioral Healthcare Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health, an industry-leading value-based behavioral healthcare company, today announced the addition of Chief Growth Officer Karen Mitchell to the Executive Leadership Team. In her new role, Mitchell will lead the execution of a growth and expansion strategy, oversee sales and marketing, and accelerate Quartet's new offering that delivers best-in-class, whole-person, value-based care to people with severe mental illnesses.

"Quartet Health has seen remarkable growth in the past five years. Our expanded service offerings have not only resulted in more patients receiving quality care, but have also drastically reduced overall total-cost-of-care," said Christina Mainelli, Quartet Health Chief Executive Officer. "Karen's addition to our leadership team, and her healthcare expertise, will be invaluable as we manage our expansion and accelerate our strategy around care delivery."

Mitchell brings more than 30 years of expertise in both the payer and provider space, including leading sales for companies that specialize in value-based care, analytics, payment integrity, and home health. She has extensive experience in go-to-market leadership positions that focus on new business and client growth, and previously led the growth strategies for start-up organizations and large public companies like Perot Systems, including the revenue cycle at Washington Hospital Healthcare System.

"Quartet Health's stellar reputation for high quality behavioral health care enablement and care delivery makes me incredibly excited to help the organization reach new heights within the industry," said Karen Mitchell, Quartet Health Chief Growth Officer. "I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running, working with Christina and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team to continue expanding patient access to care by developing new client relationships and strengthening existing ones."

Quartet is a purpose driven value-based behavioral healthcare company, building the nation's leading behavioral health home. We deliver integrated care and better outcomes to improve the health of communities across America. Quartet is a trusted partner of health insurance plans, health systems, community behavioral health centers, certified community behavioral health clinics, and federally qualified health centers in 36 states across the country. We identify people in need of care and connect them directly to high quality behavioral care providers, including Quartet's own medical group.

