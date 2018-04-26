Quarton International's Debt Advisory Group Advises Huron Capital In The Refinancing Of Its IQ Brands Platform

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Advance, North Carolina, IQ is a leading designer and distributor of fashion casual and athletic socks serving a diverse range of hosiery market segments. The Company's industry renowned in-house design team captures the latest trends in the colored and patterned sock category and sells private label, licensed, and branded merchandise to specialty footwear retailers, sporting goods stores, department stores, and discount retailers throughout North America.

Mike Beauregard, Senior Partner at Huron Capital, commented, "This financing transaction represented an important milestone for the Company and will provide significant working capital liquidity needed to support our promising near-term growth opportunities. We were extremely pleased with the optimal outcome and strong level of execution that Quarton delivered via its debt capital raising process."

"We were very excited to partner with Huron Capital and IQ to structure and place an important financing solution on behalf of the Company," added Ryan Deegan, Partner and Head of Quarton's North American Debt Advisory Group. "This transaction is a prime example of how our thoughtful approach to a wide array of debt capital providers and fully-outsourced placement process yield highly effective results for our clients."

Huron Capital (www.huroncapital.com) is an operationally-oriented investment firm dedicated to growing lower middle-market companies through its high-impact and differentiated buy-and-build investment model. Since 1999, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion of committed capital across six funds and completed over 150 transactions.

ABOUT QUARTON'S DEBT ADVISORY GROUP

With dedicated investment banking and leveraged finance professionals spanning both North American and European markets, the members of Quarton's Debt Advisory Group have an exemplary track record of delivering "top-of-market" financing solutions for their clients with an exceptional degree of certainty. Possessing a deep capital markets expertise and access to well over 400 debt providers around the world, the group is adept at designing, structuring and raising compelling debt capital facilities supporting both private equity-backed and corporate clients with financing needs of $25 million to over $250 million. Through this proficiency and a bespoke hands-on execution approach to each debt capital raise assignment, the Debt Advisory Group functions as a fully-outsourced capital markets desk for its clients saving valuable time and resources while driving optimal outcomes in the market.

ABOUT QUARTON INTERNATIONAL

Quarton International (www.quartoninternational.com) is a leading middle-market investment banking firm that provides merger & acquisition and capital raising advisory services to a diverse set of global clients. Quarton has offices in Berlin, Detroit, Frankfurt, Graz, Indianapolis, Leipzig, London, Minneapolis, Munich and Zurich. All securities offered through Quarton Securities, L.P., a member of FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Quarton International.

