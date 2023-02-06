Quartr signs a deal with Nordnet, the leading online broker in the Nordic region

Finance software startup Quartr signs an API deal with Nordnet, the leading online broker in the Nordic region, reaching their almost two million customers. The partnership grants Nordnet access to Quartr's database of earnings calls, slide decks, reports, and financial segment data, providing its customers with a strong foundation to make informed investment decisions. At the same time, this creates a much wider and completely new distribution channel for the information that public companies provide.

STOCKHOLM & NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartr (www.quartr.com) has passed an additional milestone on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing yet another important API deal - this time with the leading online broker in the Nordic region. The partnership enables Nordnet's almost two million customers to access crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, slide decks, and financial segment data directly through its online brokerage platform.

"This is a very encouraging partnership, both for us and for Nordnet's almost two million customers. First-party information is significantly more valuable than noisy news feeds with contradictory analyst comments - certainly if you want to make rational investment decisions. We are convinced that our API solution will be value-creating for both investors and online brokers worldwide, and not least for public companies, as this enables them to get their equity stories told to a much wider audience," comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr.

"The data that Quartr provide compliments Nordnet's offering in a great way and aligns well with our ambition of democratizing savings and investments. As the first bank in the Nordic region to implement Quartr's API, we are giving private investors access to data that previously has been hard to reach unless you are an asset manager or investment banker," comments Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer at Nordnet.

Contact

Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder, Quartr

[email protected]

SOURCE Quartr