Quartz Announces New 'Essentials' Product, Expanding Upon Reader-Favorite 'Obsessions' and 'Field Guides'

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartz launched its "Essentials" product today, a new way of getting the most important information quickly, and connecting the dots between big stories and the current news climate. Essentials aims to help get readers oriented with a particular topic before diving deeper into Quartz articles, extracting the most critical information. Building off of Quartz's popular "Obsessions" editorial feature, this new approach will allow readers to understand the crux of a story swiftly and efficiently.

"Quartz has always emphasized the importance of connections, aiming to show the reader both the up and downstream effects of the topic they choose to read about," said Zach Seward, CEO of Quartz. "With Essentials, readers will be able to gather more information about topics that affect their daily lives and help them understand more about the world around them."

With Essentials, readers can expect to see breakdowns of big ideas, important numbers, people to watch, commonly asked questions, charts, quotes, and additional reading—all in an intuitive, tap-through design that makes it easy to get smarter, faster. Quartz Essentials was made possible by the generous support of Quartz members along with launch partners in the US and UK.

Essentials are anchored by Quartz's "Obsessions," which highlight core topics—from Borders to the Climate Economy to the Future of Finance—that are driving newsroom coverage of the global economy. From any Obsession page, readers will be able to view Essentials that give them an overview of what matters most, while also viewing all recent articles on that topic. Essentials will also provide context on a wider variety of topics relevant to daily coverage, from the state of workplace tech tools to the future of movie theaters to Jeff Bezos' legacy at Amazon.

"We want readers to always walk away with a greater understanding of a topic, whether that's by going deeper with more articles or using Essentials to get an overview," said Kira Bindrim, an Executive Editor at Quartz. "For example, a story about electric vehicles might come with Essentials on the rise of Tesla, history of EVs, and the Climate Economy. The reader can gain critical insight into multiple ideas at once, without having to read 10,000 words."

