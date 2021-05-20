Quartz to Exhibit at World of Concrete 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartz, a construction technology company leveraging advanced perception systems to see and understand everything on a construction site, will exhibit at World of Concrete 2021, June 7-10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Quartz is an integrated hardware and software platform that uses 4K video streams, machine learning, and a web and mobile app to enable project managers to track and understand everything that happens on a job site. Users can see live and historical views from anywhere, measure crane use, track deliveries, monitor site security, and more.

The company recently launched Concrete Deck Analysis, a product that allows project managers to quickly and easily confirm placed deck elements and identify missing or misplaced elements before a concrete pour. Built on the Quartz platform, Concrete Deck Analysis was co-developed with leading general contractors, and is now available broadly to customers. Quartz will be announcing new features and capabilities at this year's show.

"We are excited to be a part of this historic event and to connect with customers in-person. Thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals, scientists, and frontline workers everywhere, we're ready to come together with our colleagues and share what our team has been building," said Jeremy Conrad, CEO of Quartz. "We look forward to showing attendees how Quartz's platform can prevent concrete rework and minimize waste—before a pour."

Quartz will exhibit at booth N1579 at World of Concrete, in the Technology for Construction section. Attendees can meet with a field technician for a demo of Quartz hardware and software.

Coinciding with the show, Quartz will also host a happy hour event on June 8, where attendees can meet the Quartz team over refreshments. Learn more at: www.eventbrite.com/e/quartz-happy-hour-world-of-concrete-2021-tickets-150118429263

About Quartz

Quartz helps construction teams deliver safely, on time, and on budget. Founded in 2018 by MIT alumni Jeremy Conrad and Conor Lenahan, Quartz provides an all-in-one remote site-sensing, security, and productivity platform for construction sites. Quartz allows project managers to see 4K live and historical views from anywhere, track deliveries, measure crane use, and identify missing or misplaced deck elements before a pour. Quartz is headquartered in California. For more information, visit quartz.com or call 1-833-700-0639.

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the concrete industry's only annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. For more information, visit www.worldofconcrete.com.

