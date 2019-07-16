QuartzBio™, Part Of Precision For Medicine, Expands Computational Biology And Launches Boston Office

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuartzBio™, part of Precision for Medicine, today announced a significant expansion of its computational biology and multiomic data integration capabilities through the launch of a Boston-based office. The new office is one of many recent investments in Artificial Intelligence and computational biology expertise to cement its position as a leading solution for the integration, and analysis of biological data to support biomarker-guided drug development.

QuartzBio is accelerating its knowledge management, systems biology and mechanism-driven analytic capabilities to improve drug developers' and translational researchers' ability to make connections within the multiomic data ecosystems of drug discovery and development. With these expanded capabilities, QuartzBio will be able to better inform pre-clinical disease modeling and target pathway selection as well as response prediction and mechanism of action characterization. At present, the QuartzBio team has worked successfully with biomarker data from over 100 clinical trials and prior knowledge data sets.

In establishing the new office, QuartzBio welcomes industry leader Dr. Renee Deehan-Kenney as Vice President of Computational Biology, whose responsibility includes growing the existing QuartzBio presence in Boston as well leading a global computational biology and translational informatics team.

Prior to QuartzBio, Dr. Deehan-Kenney served as Vice President of Biology and Bioinformatics at PatientsLikeMe, where she built a multi-disciplinary team responsible for managing and analyzing the intersection of multi-omics measurements together with patient-generated health data. She was also principal investigator of the DigitalMe program aimed to digitize an individual's health through the capture and analysis of multi-modal health measurements. Previously, Dr. Deehan-Kenney served as Chief Scientific Officer of Selventa™, a systems biology platform company that analyzed rich omics data from pre-clinical and clinical trials for partners in pharma, biotech and consumer products. At Selventa, Dr. Deehan-Kenney led dozens of commercial biomarker and disease modeling engagements and managed the scientific delivery team responsible for development of new computational approaches that maximized the insights gained from RNA expression and other -omics measurements.

Commenting on the additions to the QuartzBio team, QuartzBio's Scott Marshall, managing director, explains, "Across the industry, we have seen the impact of biomarker data when used in real-time and cross-trial. Dr. Deehan-Kenney and our new Boston team bring a unique expertise in systems and computational biology, and we are excited to be able to offer innovators a best-in-class solution for data integration and bioinformatics analysis, as well as better support our growing client base in Boston."

Adding her enthusiasm, Dr. Deehan-Kenney elaborates: "I'm proud to join such a talented team of scientists at QuartzBio and am impressed by the platform they have built to manage and analyze complex biomarker data from clinical trials. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to expand both data-driven and mechanistic modeling approaches that characterize the unique biology of patients and pre-clinical models to ensure that they receive the most safe and effective treatments in a timely manner."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical development organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research leveraging the latest advancements in science and technology. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with over 1,900 employees in 34 locations in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.precisionformedicine.com.

About QuartzBio™

QuartzBio is a technology driven multiomic data integration and informatics solution. It combines the first platform to successfully integrate diverse biomarker data with AI and computational biology based approaches for insight generation -- making the complex connections within clinical data ecosystems a reality. For more information, please visit: www.quartzbio.com.

Media Contact

Louis Landon, Precision Medicine Group Media Relations

310-984-7707

louis.landon@precisionmedicinegrp.com

SOURCE Precision for Medicine

Related Links

http://www.precisionformedicine.com

