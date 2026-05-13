QuartzBio Secures Growth Investment from Eir Partners to Accelerate Clinical Trial Intelligence

New capital fuels product enhancements as leading biopharma adopt QuartzBio to eliminate operational inefficiencies and protect trial outcomes

BALTIMORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuartzBio, a life science technology company delivering portfolio‑scale sample and biomarker intelligence for clinical‑stage biopharma, today announced a strategic growth investment and controlling interest from Eir Partners, a private equity firm focused on health tech and tech-enabled services. The move marks a significant milestone as QuartzBio expands its role as trusted infrastructure for biopharma organizations seeking greater operational control, data integrity, and efficiency across complex clinical trial portfolios.

Addressing a Growing Operational Bottleneck in Clinical Development

As clinical trial portfolios scale, sponsors are forced to manage biospecimens and biomarker data across disconnected vendors, systems, and spreadsheets. This fragmentation introduces operational blind spots—driving missing or unusable samples, manual consent and collection tracking, late discovery of data gaps, costly downstream rework, and trial delays.

QuartzBio was built to eliminate this friction. Its vendor‑agnostic, AI‑enabled platform unifies sample collection, chain of custody, consent status, metadata integrity, and biomarker results into a single ecosystem—delivering real‑time visibility and control across entire clinical portfolios.

Proven Impact Across Clinical Operations

QuartzBio is trusted by a growing customer base that includes multiple Top 10 pharmaceutical companies, delivering operational clarity across complex clinical programs. The platform helps teams identify and resolve issues early—before they become protocol deviations, data loss, or trial delays—while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows.

Customers report near‑complete visibility into sample collection, reducing monitoring effort by up to 98% and significantly cutting manual work through automated oversight and exception management—allowing teams to support significantly more studies without adding headcount. These efficiencies drive $250K–$350K in average savings per Phase II/III study, while protecting timelines and ensuring biomarker‑ready data at readout.

By embedding domain‑specific AI directly into clinical and translational workflows, QuartzBio enables R&D teams to move faster and with greater confidence—without increasing operational risk or administrative burden.

Focused Investment in Product and Scale

The investment from Eir Partners enables QuartzBio to accelerate enhancements across its platform and operating model, including:

Expanded portfolio ‑ scale interoperability across CROs, labs, and clinical systems



across CROs, labs, and clinical systems Deeper AI ‑ driven automation for workflow management, risk detection, and data completeness



for workflow management, risk detection, and data completeness Enhanced analytics and benchmarking for multi-trial decision‑making



for multi-trial decision‑making Increased enterprise scalability, security, and global compliance



Expanded customer support and implementation capacity to match growing adoption

"Modern clinical development generates unprecedented volumes of data, yet trial risk persists because that data is fragmented, delayed, or unreliable," said Scott Marshall, Ph.D., CEO of QuartzBio. "This investment allows us to double down on delivering a scalable software platform that removes manual oversight, protects scientific integrity, and materially reduces trial cost and duration."

Investor Perspective

"AI is fundamentally transforming clinical development, and sample and biomarker intelligence represents one of its highest-impact applications," said Brett Carlson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eir Partners. "QuartzBio has demonstrated both strong product‑market fit and tangible economic impact for sponsors managing complex portfolios. By embedding domain-specific AI directly into clinical and translational workflows, the company is well positioned to shape how next-generation trials are conducted."

Terms of the transaction with Eir Partners were not disclosed. Bourne Partners served as an exclusive financial advisor to QuartzBio.

About QuartzBio

QuartzBio is a life science technology company delivering connected sample and biomarker intelligence for clinical-stage biopharma. Designed for modern, multi-trial portfolios, its vendor‑agnostic platform unifies sample operations and biomarker data into a single platform—powered by domain‑specific AI agents—to reduce operational risk, accelerate timelines, and enable scientifically defensible outcomes. For more information, please visit their website at www.quartzbio.com or LinkedIn page.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners Capital is a Miami-based private equity company focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Founded in 2015, Eir has partnered with entrepreneurs and management teams to create scaled, strategically differentiated platforms across payer, provider, employer, and pharma technology sectors. The Firm's hands-on approach combines operational insight with deep industry relationships to drive long-term value. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and equity check sizes range from $40 - $150 million or larger with co-investments. For more information, please visit their website at www.eirpartners.com or LinkedIn page.

SOURCE QuartzBio