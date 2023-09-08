Quasar Partners with PTC to Empower IoT Customers with High-Performance Data Solutions

News provided by

Quasar AI

08 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar, a leading high-performance time-series database solutions provider, today announced that it is partnering with PTC, a global leader in industrial automation software and the Internet of Things (IoT) domain, on advanced data solutions for industrial companies. The partner activities will focus on Quasar's exceptional data management capabilities and the industry-leading industrial connectivity capabilities of PTC's Kepware® platform.  

Continue Reading

Quasar will pursue cutting-edge data solutions, revolutionizing how businesses manage and leverage their IoT data. By integrating the robust Quasar time-series database technology with Kepware, customers can unlock the full potential of their IoT data, leading to more informed decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and transformative business outcomes. 

Edouard Alligand, Founder and CEO of Quasar, stated, "We are delighted to partner with PTC, a leader in the IoT space. This collaboration represents a significant step toward providing our customers with seamless connections to industrial automation data from various manufacturing IoT applications. Our goal is to empower businesses to harness the full potential of their IoT data and drive transformative outcomes." 

Key benefits of Quasar's relationship with PTC include: 

High-Performance Data Ingestion and Query: Quasar's unique architecture allows for lightning-fast ingestion and query of time-series data, ensuring real-time access to critical information and accelerating data-driven insights.

Seamless Data Integration: The integration of PTC's Kepware platform with Quasar will enable seamless data connectivity, allowing customers to consolidate data from diverse IoT devices and industrial sources effortlessly.

Scalable and Reliable Solutions: Quasar prioritizes scalability and reliability, ensuring customers can efficiently manage their growing IoT data infrastructure.

About Quasar: 

Quasar is a leading provider of high-performance time-series database solutions at the edge and in the cloud. Quasar's patented compression algorithm and unique database architecture enable organizations to process and analyze large data sets in real-time, empowering them to make better decisions and gain competitive advantages while saving huge data storage costs. Learn more at www.quasar.ai.  

Kepware is a trademark or registered trademark of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Quasar AI

Also from this source

Quasar Selected by National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Help with Energy System De-risking and Optimization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.