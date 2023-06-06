Quasar Selected by National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Help with Energy System De-risking and Optimization

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar, a high-performance time-series database designed for real-time data processing and analytics, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to enhance their digital real-time simulation capabilities. NREL will use Quasar to enable the digital-twin simulation of various power-grid use cases.

The selection of Quasar reflects NREL's need for a high-performance time-series database capable of capturing and analyzing large data sets. The data comes from tens of thousands of power-grid devices, many transmitting voltage data as a waveform of more than 20,000 points per second. Quasar's real-time ingestion and streaming analytics capabilities will enable NREL to understand better and predict the behavior of the electric power system in response to changing energy demand and supply conditions.

"As our next-generation power systems become increasingly integrated, we must incorporate more advanced data processing and analytics into our digital-twin emulation platform, to ensure the de-risking and optimization of the power grid and to provide insights into the design and operation of future energy systems," said Dr. Rob Hovsapian, Research Advisor at National Renewable Energy Laboratory. "And that's why we chose Quasar as our trusted data solution provider, due to its high performance, scalability, track record, and world-class engineering support."

"We are humbled to partner with the NREL and support their efforts to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future," said Edouard Alligand, Founder and CEO of Quasar. "Quasar's unlimited ingestion and storage capabilities, along with the industry-leading streaming analytics, make it an ideal data solution for organizations like the NREL who need speed and volume. Quasar is the only solution on the market that allows for a very short feedback loop on vast data sets, unlocking a new level of productivity and insights."

The NREL underwent a rigorous evaluation and validation process with several time-series databases before selecting Quasar. From the assessment, Quasar came up on top in many aspects, including ingestion speed, latency, compression ratio, and user experience.

"The rise of electric vehicles and the need to coordinate that across all data points within the utility sector increase the grid complexity. That's why our needs for data ingestion and analysis grow exponentially. Quasar's solution will be key to NREL's mission in stabilizing the future power grid," said Dr. Sayonsom Chanda, Senior Scientist at the NREL. "Quasar's low latency in ingestion and outstanding compression ratio will help us save a lot on data storage costs as the data volume grows. Quasar has what it takes to be the leading solution provider for data streaming and analytics in the energy industry."

Quasar's selection by the NREL represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower organizations to make better decisions through real-time data processing and analytics. Companies across the world have successfully deployed Quasar's powerful database architecture in various industries, including finance, telecommunications, manufacturing IoT, and more.

Quasar is an AI-powered, real-time data platform for capturing and analyzing high-volume time-series data, both at the edge and in the cloud. Quasar's patented compression algorithm and unique database architecture enable organizations to process and analyze large data sets in real time, empowering them to make better decisions and gain competitive advantages while saving huge data storage costs. Learn more at www.quasar.ai.

