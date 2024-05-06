QUASAR Unveils Comprehensive Rebrand, Partnership with Former WNBA Player, and an Executive Hire

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUASAR, a vertically integrated global real estate investment firm, proudly unveils a strategic rebranding initiative to underscore the company's commitment to innovation and client success. This calculated shift reinforces the company's dedication to streamlining its corporate identity, fortifying its market presence.

Updated QUASAR logo From left to right: Sonia Chase, Kenneth Brown, Phil Dawit

The rebranding initiative encompasses a meticulous redesign of the logo, developing an internal and external brand identity, and a comprehensive overhaul of the company's digital infrastructure. The revamp now mirrors the complete spectrum of services and capabilities offered by the QUASAR platform, spotlighting its proficiencies in investments, property management, association management, commercial brokerage, residential brokerage, development, finance, and global opportunities.

Moreover, the company upholds a commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, unveiling sustainability initiatives and commitments. QUASAR has partnered with - former WNBA player - Sonia Chase and Chase Your Dreams Academy to help improve the quality of life for at-risk youth.

Kenneth Brown, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of QUASAR, stated, "I established the QUASAR platform in 2008 after a distinguished 15-year career at JP Morgan Chase. I foresaw the early signs of market distress in the subprime markets. Since our inception, QUASAR has achieved pivotal milestones, delivering exceptional returns to our partners and clients. As our platform progresses into the next phase of its evolution, we ensure our value proposition and branding reflect both our history and future ambitions. We express gratitude to all our clients and partners for an exceptional 15+ years of business."

Additionally, QUASAR has announced the hiring of Phil Dawit to serve as Managing Director. He will lead the expansion of the company's commercial real estate business pipeline, oversee the development and implementation of QUASAR's global platform, and head the management of the company's operations. Dawit previously served as a Senior, Asset Management on Freddie Mac's multifamily team. He oversaw the development and implementation of the quality control program – in cooperation with guidelines set forth by the FHFA – over its multifamily loan portfolio consisting of about 30,000 properties. Prior to Freddie Mac, Dawit served as a Market Analyst for LCOR's new development portfolio. His responsibilities included performing market studies for acquisitions, creating unit/amenity pricing structures, and tracking competitors to decide daily pricing recommendations against current market conditions.

About Kenneth Brown, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Kenneth Brown holds over 35-years of extensive finance and real estate expertise.

During his 15-year career at JP Morgan Chase, Mr. Brown was consistently one of the largest producers at the firm.

In 2008, Mr. Brown founded his own companies in which he has brokered, financed, developed, managed, and exited real estate investments.

Kenneth Brown earned a BA in Business, Finance, and Economics from Rutgers University. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, skiing and flying his Piper Malibu Mirage.

For more information about QUASAR, please visit quasarrealestate.com.

For more information about Kenneth Brown, please visit thekenbrown.com.

For more information about Sonia Chase and Chase Your Dreams Academy, please visit cydacademy.org.

For more information about Phil Dawit, please visit phildawit.com.

Media Contact

David Cooper

Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE QUASAR