Quatrro Business Support Services Unifies Portfolio as ContinuServe to Simplify Client Experience

MARIETTA, Ga., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (QBSS) today announced it is unifying its portfolio of brands into a single name, ContinuServe, reflecting its unique, fully integrated offerings spanning finance, accounting, HR, enterprise applications, and managed IT & cybersecurity. The move will simplify how clients engage with the organization by bringing together content and capabilities previously delivered by QBSS, ContinuServe and USWired under one cohesive identity.

The rebrand recognizes a milestone of QBSS's multi-year acquisition and growth record and reflects how midmarket organizations increasingly seek fewer vendors and more connected support across back-office functions. As clients face tighter margins, increased competition, and growing technology and cybersecurity demands, the ContinuServe brand represents an accelerated approach to modernization, giving organizations access to integrated support across critical functions through a single partner.

"ContinuServe reflects how our clients want to work today: with fewer handoffs, clearer accountability and more connected insight across finance and technology," said Nate Medoff, CEO of ContinuServe. "This rebrand signifies the integration of strengths and capabilities under one identity, making it easier for clients to move faster and make confident decisions, while continuing to work with the same people, technology, and services they trust."

Under the ContinuServe brand, clients benefit from the combined expertise of three established organizations. The legacy ContinuServe business contributes deep experience in working with private equity owned, midmarket enterprises to optimize their finance, accounting, HR and enterprise application functions QBSS brings longstanding leadership in HR, accounting and finance solutions for multi-unit and nonprofit organizations. USWired's world-class managed IT services, cloud solutions and cybersecurity expertise further strengthens the value proposition to midmarket clients. Together, these capabilities enable a more connected operating model that improves visibility, reduces complexity and accelerates decision-making.

For clients, the unified approach means a single partner, helping organizations improve responsiveness and resilience as they scale.

The transition builds on the momentum of the business, including QBSS's inclusion in the IAOP® 2026 Global Outsourcing 100® list, recognition as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing PEAK Matrix® Assessment, as well as inclusion in CRN's 2025 MSP 500 list (Elite 150 category) for managed IT services and the annual Channel Partners MSP 501 List.

ContinuServe will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.continuserve.com.

About ContinuServe

ContinuServe is a next-generation business services partner built for the pace of modern business. The company brings together leading capabilities across finance, accounting, HR, enterprise applications, and managed IT & cybersecurity into one cohesive platform serving SMBs and middle-market enterprises. Its advantage is Smart Velocity, combining speed with intelligence to translate data into rapid insight, enable confident decision-making and mobilize solutions quickly so clients can move faster without sacrificing quality or control. For more information, visit www.continuserve.com.

