Quatrro Business Support Solutions Partners with Restaurant365 to Deliver Integrated Back-Office Solutions for Multi-Unit Restaurants

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (QBSS), a leading provider of managed finance, accounting and technology services, today announced a strategic partnership with Restaurant365 (R365), the leading back-of-house accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll platform. Through this collaboration, QBSS will combine its deep expertise in restaurant accounting and operations with R365's industry-leading ERP platform to provide restaurant operators with a complete, integrated back-office solution.

Under the new partnership, QBSS will offer preferred pricing on R365 licenses, full implementation support and ongoing managed finance and accounting services that operate seamlessly within the R365 environment. The QBSS strategic implementation coupled with the R365 platform will enable multi-unit restaurant operators to streamline financial management, improve visibility across locations and make data-driven decisions that drive profitability.

"This partnership represents the best of both worlds for restaurant operators," said Nate Medoff, CEO of QBSS. "By combining R365's purpose-built technology with our extensive experience in restaurant finance and operations, we're delivering a comprehensive solution that helps clients implement world-class systems and benefit from ongoing advisory and accounting support through a single platform. This partnership represents our joint commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to the businesses we serve."

This partnership will allow QBSS to provide full-service implementation, system integration, automation, reporting and ongoing client support for R365 users. R365 will continue to drive platform development, provide training and partner enablement, and collaborate with QBSS on go-to-market strategies and client success initiatives.

"QBSS's extensive background in restaurant accounting and their commitment to operational excellence make them a natural fit for the R365 partner network," said Restaurant365 Co-founder and Chief Community Officer Morgan Harris, CPA. "Together, we're helping restaurant operators not only adopt best-in-class technology but also maximize its value through expert guidance and long-term financial partnership. I look forward to the innovation and growth this partnership will drive for our clients."

The integrated R365 and QBSS offering is available now, giving restaurant operators immediate access to industry-leading technology, implementation support and ongoing financial management services.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your business, visit www.quatrrobss.com or contact us at [email protected].

