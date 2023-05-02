Quattro Development Announces Return to ICSC Las Vegas for 16th Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quattro Development is excited to announce its 16th consecutive participation in the ICSC Las Vegas event, taking place May 20-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As the premier gathering for the Marketplaces Industry, ICSC Las Vegas brings together key players who are redefining how people shop, play, work, dine and gather. The event attracts hundreds of exhibitors offering a platform for tenants, brokers, landlords and engineers to connect and explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

"The ICSC Conference in Vegas is the Super Bowl event for our industry. It's a great opportunity to connect with the most active tenants, brokers, and developers in retail real estate. As always, we're excited to be going," says Mike Liyeos, co-founder of Quattro Development.

At this year's event, Quattro Development will be represented by its largest delegation yet, with five members of its leadership team in attendance: Mike Liyeos, Rob Walters, Owen England, Grant Barrett and Matt Liburd, the latter two attending for the first time. Commenting on the expanded representation, co-founder Rob Walters says, "ICSC Vegas provides a great platform to start new relationships. Over the years we've met many real estate professionals who have become friends who we look forward to catching up with every May. We feel that it's important for our next generation of Quattro leaders to participate in this event so that they can create their own relationships which they can cultivate as their careers progress."

Throughout the conference, the Quattro Development team will hold meetings with clients, prospective clients, brokers, and other service providers, strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones in order to create and facilitate new commercial development opportunities. Building on the success of last year's ICSC Las Vegas, Quattro Development will also hold its second annual client dinner on Monday, May 22.

The evening, co-sponsored by Ice Miller law firm, will welcome 20 and 30 guests as an opportunity for Quattro Development to express appreciation to the team's loyal clientele base. Liyeos remarks, "Our clients are the lifeblood of our business so we do our best to accommodate their needs. Getting the chance to break bread with them and talk about more than just business in a fun place like Vegas is a great opportunity to mix business with pleasure."

About Quattro Development

Since 2008, Quattro Development has been helping commercial retail clients get to their "Main and Main" by thoroughly researching markets for proposed new locations, and providing data driven by first-hand, boots-on-the-ground observations. By presenting a current and complete market picture in the conference room, Quattro has successfully completed more than 130 on-time and on-budget projects for 65 plus clients nationwide, including Arby's, the United States Postal Service, Starbucks, AT&T, Buffalo Wild Wings and many more.

About ICSC

Since 1957, ICSC, or the International Council of Shopping Centers, has served as the primary trade association for the global Marketplaces Industry. Today, the association counts more than 68,000 members in more than 100 countries, representing all key industry stakeholders, from brokers and retailers to shopping center owners, managers, developers, marketing specialists, investors, academics and public officials. ICSC Las Vegas is the trade association's preeminent annual event, held in May, and designed to bring together deal-makers and special experts to level up the Marketplaces Industry.

