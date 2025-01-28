Quavo Unveils Winners of Inaugural Trust in Banking Awards

Resolution Rockstar Award – Rogue Credit Union

– Recognized for achieving exceptional speed in resolving disputes, providing timely decisions to accountholders. Customer Confidence Award – Altura Credit Union

– Honored for maintaining a low reopen rate, reflecting a high satisfaction rate with investigation outcomes. Swift Solver Award – Idaho Central Credit Union

– Celebrated for delivering provisional credits swiftly, ensuring accountholders feel financially secure. Trailblazer in Trust Award – Veridian Credit Union

– Acknowledged for excelling in first-call resolutions, providing immediate relief and resolution to accountholders. Efficiency Excellence Award – ADP

– Recognized for its operational efficiency and productivity in managing disputes, ensuring a consistent and high-quality accountholder experience. Accuracy Advocate Award – FNBO

– Honored for its high success rate in chargeback disputes, demonstrating a commitment to fighting for accountholders. Flexibility in Action Award – Patelco Credit Union

Celebrated for adapting to significant challenges in the financial space while continuing to deliver outstanding service to accountholders.

"Trust is the cornerstone of every strong relationship and is a financial institution's most valuable asset," said CEO & Co-Founder Joseph McLean. "These winners embody the essence of trust in banking by prioritizing customer needs and raising the standard for fast and fair dispute resolution."

The award winners were selected based on key performance indicators that reflect a dedication to delivering superior service in each respective category. Quavo congratulates all the winners for their exceptional achievements and contributions to enhancing trust in the financial industry.

To learn more about Quavo's mission to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes, visit www.quavo.com/about.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo's solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com.

