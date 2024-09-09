Quayside, Fintova Partners Boost EU Market Access for US Asset Managers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quayside Fund Management Ltd, a leading European Super ManCo, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Fintova Partners. This collaboration will strengthen Quayside's position as a premier provider of access to the European Union (EU) markets, particularly for investment managers seeking to comply with the Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) or Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM) directives. Quayside was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the leading jurisdiction for investment managers entering the European market and seeking pan-EU distribution.

As a Super ManCo, Quayside offers a comprehensive suite of fund management solutions, risk management, EU regulatory compliance, and distribution capabilities, all delivered with high-touch service. By partnering with Fintova Partners, Quayside will accelerate its growth by attracting new investment managers to the Quayside platform who seek to expand their reach into the European markets, while ensuring adherence with EU regulations.

Eoin Smyth, CEO and Founder of Quayside, stated, "We are excited to partner with Fintova Partners, whose collaborative approach and deep expertise in asset management, fund administration, technology, and fund structures will complement our own. Fintova's credibility in the asset management industry is second to none. We believe that by working together, we can deliver even more comprehensive and efficient solutions to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the European market and achieve their strategic growth objectives."

Thalius Hecksher, Managing Partner of Fintova Partners, added, "Quayside's reputation as a trusted partner to asset managers, and their focus on providing high-quality, high-touch services aligns perfectly with our own. We see tremendous growth potential, particularly for managers in the United States who are looking to expand their reach to investors outside of their immediate home market. For these managers, Quayside's personalized service offers not only the required guidance, regulatory compliance, and distribution capabilities, but also inspires confidence in their ability to enter and successfully navigate the EU market with a fully authorized and reputable partner."

This new partnership between Quayside and Fintova Partners offers US-based asset managers unparalleled access to deep domain expertise and the opportunity to drive significant, global growth. The collaboration is designed for managers aiming to expand their reach into the lucrative EU markets, all while ensuring full guidance, oversight, and compliance with the UCITS and AIFM directives.

About Quayside

Quayside Fund Management Ltd. is a leading Super ManCo based in Ireland. The company offers high-touch fund management solutions and regulatory services to asset managers seeking access to the European Union markets and is fully authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland to passport both UCITS and AIFM fund structures. With a focus on diligent management and client satisfaction, Quayside provides tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About Fintova Partners

Fintova Partners is a leading consultancy providing strategic advisory, technology, risk management, and operations services to investment management firms, fintechs, and other financial institutions. The firm's accomplished professionals leverage their extensive industry experience to help clients navigate the complexities of the financial services landscape, optimize the investment management lifecycle, and achieve their business goals.

Media Contact(s):

Fintova Partners

Thalius Hecksher

[email protected]

+1 833 346 8682 x802

Quayside Fund Management

Helen Marie Maher

[email protected]

+ 353 87 412 8808

SOURCE Fintova Partners