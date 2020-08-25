Qube Money Integrates With Plaid for Improved Budgeting

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qube Money, an up and coming fintech company, has integrated with Plaid, a data network that powers the fintech tools millions of people rely on to improve their financial lives. This integration will help Qube users spend and save money with purpose.

Plaid's technology enables consumers to easily permission and share their financial data with digital apps and services to help manage their money. Plaid provides a seamless connection between users' bank accounts and their Qube financial app account. As a result, Qube will provide users with more effective, accurate budgets.

"Working with Plaid gives our clients more control over their finances," said Ryan Clark, founder, and CEO of Qube Money. "The most successful budgeting system is cash envelopes, but it can be hard. Our patented digital banking system makes it easy, empowering people to save money and stick to a budget."

Qube Money creates a secure, real-time connectivity between someone's money and the Qube budgeting app. This level of financial awareness has never been available before. The power of spending from a predetermined budget makes money feel real again in a digital world.

Plaid connects financial accounts at more than 11,000 financial institutions to over 2,600 apps and services across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe.

In an ongoing quest to shift consumer spending behavior, Qube Money's new app, which launches this summer, combines digital cash envelope budgeting with a full banking suite. This gives customers powerful tools to take control of their finances.

The Qube Money app will be available to qualifying customers in the U.S. Learn more at www.qubemoney.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About Qube Money

Qube Money is a mobile banking app that provides real-time banking solutions to make spending and saving with purpose an easy, seamless part of life. Qube's mission is to align people's use of money with their purpose for money and create financial fulfillment. Ultimately, Qube empowers people to experience more abundance, more joy, and more peace with money.

