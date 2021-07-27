Qube Money Launches Premium Accounts

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qube Money , a money management and digital banking platform, today announced the launch of Premium accounts. The Premium version of the app allows users to elevate their money management methods and planning. Whether you're looking for unlimited categories, automated and time-saving features, or innovative ways to collaborate with your partner on budgeting, Premium features empower Qube Money users to do more.

"We are thrilled to now be offering the Premium version of the Qube Money app to our loyal customer base," said Ryan Clark, Co-founder and CEO of Qube Money. "These enhanced features will further help our users stay on track to meet their financial goals each month."

Designed to empower consumers to control their finances and eliminate debt, Qube Money brings the envelope budgeting method to a cashless world, setting up digital envelopes that work in conjunction with a Qube Money debit card tied to an account. Premium features include:

Unlimited Qubes

Individual and Joint Accounts

Apple/Google Pay

Peer-to-peer transfers

Payday 2 days early

Subscription controls

Recurring transfers

Partner notifications

Instant card deposits

Default zero technology

With a robust product roadmap , additional offerings in development for Premium users include budget automation and enhanced reporting/exporting capabilities.

"We're on a mission to empower our users to take control of their money," said Shane Walker, Co-founder and Executive VP of Qube Money. "These updates provide more ways to remove the hassle of money management and create increased awareness in real time."

The Premium version of the app is now available to qualifying customers in the U.S. starting at $6.50 a month when billed annually. Learn more at qubemoney.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

About Qube Money

Qube Money is a mobile banking app that provides real-time banking solutions to make spending and saving with purpose an easy, seamless part of life. Qube aligns people's use of money with their purpose and creates financial fulfillment.

