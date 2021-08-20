Qube Money Selected as #1 Budgeting App by Real Simple's 2021 Smart Money Awards

A few of the judges included Erin Lowry, author of the three-part book series Broke Millennial and Talaat and Tai Mcneely, money and marriage experts and co-hosts of the podcast The His and Her Money Show .

"It is a real honor to be selected as a winner of the Smart Money Awards and to be placed among the top financial apps," said Ryan Clark, founder and CEO of Qube Money. "We're changing the environment of spending and giving control back to the people with our patented digital banking system which empowers them to save money and stick to a budget."

Clarity about your cash flow is "the foundation upon which your financial house is built," says Manisha Thakor, a Smart Money Awards judge. Beyond getting you to create a careful budget, Qube might even change your mindset about spending. "Increasingly, I see people 'leak' money through seemingly small, inconsequential purchases," Thakor says. "In today's I-want-it-right-now-and-I-can-buy-it-with-one-click world, having to choose which qube you're using forces you to slow down and think about how much you really want this item."

About Qube Money

Qube Money is a mobile banking app that provides real-time banking solutions to make spending and saving with purpose an easy, seamless part of life. Qube Money is a financial technology company offering financial products for U.S.-based consumers. Qube Money is not a bank or depository institution licensed in any jurisdiction. The Qube Money Card is issued by Choice Financial Group, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa. Learn more at qubemoney.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

