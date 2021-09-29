Qube Technologies and Ember Resources Receive Regulatory Approval for Fixed Methane Sensor Monitoring

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Qube Technologies Inc. ("Qube") has received its second approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator (the "AER") for an Alternative Fugitive Emissions Monitoring Program ("Alt-FEMP") to conduct Leak Detection and Repair ("LDAR") using continuous monitoring technology. Qube is currently the only technology provider to have received regulatory approval for a continuous monitoring technology in North America. Qube provides oil and gas producers with a low-cost solution using fixed sensors that can continuously monitor for leaks on site. Data collected by these sensors is then analyzed using artificial intelligence to rapidly infer leak locations, quantity, and type, supplying operators with critical information that enables them to reduce emissions.

Qube continuously and autonomously measures gases and environmental data in real-time using low-cost, high-sensitivity sensors to detect emissions faster than traditional industry approaches. In the absence of continuous monitoring, gas leaks can continue unabated for months at a time, leading to significant environmental impact from fugitive emissions and an associated cost of lost production for operators.

Qube has collaborated with Ember Resources ("Ember") and Highwood Emissions management to demonstrate emissions reduction equivalence through its continuous monitoring solution. Ember is an Alberta-based company that specializes in sustainable shallow gas production and places importance on environmental stewardship.

"We are thrilled to be working with Ember Resources on an Alt-FEMP pilot," said Alex MacGregor, Chief Executive Officer at Qube. "The program has been designed to achieve superior greenhouse gas reductions when compared to traditional LDAR programs while providing Ember with significant cost savings. Data is critical for managing emissions reductions and we feel that our technology provides a robust solution for operators to effectively reduce their emissions and minimize environmental impact."

"Ember Resources sees value in continuous emissions monitoring systems, and we are pleased to be working with Qube to demonstrate success in our methane emissions reduction efforts throughout this pilot," said Simon Rivard, Vice President, Production at Ember Resources. "Continuous monitoring is a much more effective and efficient way to manage methane emissions compared to standard FEMP practices. The Qube solution has a very promising future in helping reduce methane emissions."

Qube continues to form partnerships with leading energy companies focused on reducing their carbon footprint while still maintaining competitiveness in a global market that is moving towards sustainable production practices and ESG efforts. New regulations across North America have mandated methane emissions reduction efforts and LDAR requirements across the oil and gas industry and voluntary efforts by leading oil and gas companies have fostered an innovative approach to emissions reduction strategies and targets.

About the pilot participants:

Qube Technologies:

Qube is a Calgary-based start-up developing a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with some of the leading operators across Western Canada and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit qubeiot.com for more information.

Ember Resources:

Ember is a private Canadian company focused on shallow gas production in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and is a proactive industry leader with sustainable environmental practices. The company leverages operational efficiencies and leading technologies to reduce their environmental footprint as Canada's leading shallow gas producer. Please visit emberresources.com for more information.

Highwood Emissions Management:

Highwood Emissions Management works with industry, government, and innovators around the world, leveraging data, analytics, knowledge, and experience to optimize emissions management. Their mission is to collaborate, innovate, and educate their way to a world with effective and affordable emissions management solutions. Please visit highwoodemissions.com for more information.

SOURCE Qube Technologies