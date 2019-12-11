Qubit Adds Three Key Hires to Management Team

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit , a leader in marketing personalization technology, has expanded its senior management team with the appointment of three new vice presidents: Tracey Ryan O'Connor joins Qubit as the company's new VP of North America, Julia Fearn joins as VP of Customer Success, and Robin Trickett has been promoted to VP of Strategy.

Julia Fearn joins Qubit as the VP of Customer Success. Ms. Fearn-Muller spent more than eight years at Digital River where she was responsible for customer success across numerous global and enterprise accounts. Based in London, she will lead Qubit's customer team worldwide.

Responsible for Qubit's business operations in North America, Tracey Ryan O'Connor brings strong expertise in the eCommerce & MarTech industries, with a wealth of experience managing strategic accounts. Ms. O'Connor was previously responsible for a portfolio of strategic accounts at ATG (now Oracle Commerce), Reflektion, SmarterHQ, and most recently, Salesforce.

After five years with Qubit, Robin Trickett has been promoted from Global Operations Director to VP of Strategy. Trickett will work with Qubit's leadership team on GTM, multi-year planning and strategic initiatives. Prior to Qubit, Mr. Trickett was a Senior Consultant with the global consultancy, Roland Berger.

"Tracey, Julia and Robin are all highly accomplished professionals and we are truly excited to have them on our management team," said Marco Vergani, COO, Qubit. "We believe they will not only help Qubit to achieve ambitious growth, but they will make our customers extremely successful. Each is very customer-centric, which is critical for us as our clients include some of the world's most iconic brands."

About Qubit

Qubit's mission is to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value through personalization. Industry leaders in luxury, fashion, beauty, travel and egaming brands partner with Qubit to transform the way they understand and influence their visitors. In 2018 the Qubit platform delivered over 60 billion experiences and influenced over $40 billion in retail revenue. Customers include NET-A-PORTER, Farfetch, Emirates, Estée Lauder Companies, LVMH Group, and Ladbrokes Coral. Headquartered in London, the company has offices across Europe and the U.S. Qubit's investors include Goldman Sachs, Sapphire Ventures, Accel Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Balderton Capital. For more information, please visit: www.qubit.com

