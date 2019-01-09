Qubitekk Supports Effort to Establish Global Quantum Security Technology Standards

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California based Quantum Key Distribution developer and manufacturer Qubitekk, Inc. proudly announces to have participated in developing and supporting recommendations for the first global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). These recommendations were submitted to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and will be discussed at the ITU-T, the Telecommunication Standardization Section meeting in Geneva, scheduled for January 22-30, 2019.

A consortium of 17 companies and entities from eight countries jointly called on the security community with an accompanying open letter at a two-day conference held at Hudson Institute on December 6-7, 2018.

The proposed recommendations will be adopted voluntarily as industry standards by the participating organizations and will now be presented to the ITU-T's Study Group 17, which coordinates security-related work across all of the ITU-T.

As the first-ever standards for both QKD and QRNG, and the first approved by the leaders of the quantum communication industry, the proposed recommendations mark a milestone for the industry. Both technologies will be crucial to the future of quantum communication, which is also the future of the Internet in the 21st century.

Their accompanying letter reads in part: "In full awareness of the urgency to act, we the undersigned…call on the security community to establish recommendations appropriate to quantum entropy sources and Quantum Key Distribution, which these standards are designed to promote."

Submission of the standards was agreed to as approved work items at the last meeting of the SG17 in September 2018, and participants and organizers of the December conference are optimistic about the standards' chances for final approval.

"With the development and deployment of long‐term cybersecurity solutions like QKD and QRNG, universal Standards are urgently needed," stated President and CTO for Qubitekk, Dr. Duncan Earl, "a developing industry that works to secure critical infrastructure needs generally accepted requirements to provide quality products."

