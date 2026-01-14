Qubits Partners with Cengage School to Expand K-12 Computer Science Curriculum

Partnership expands access to engaging, standards-aligned computer science curriculum for students and teachers worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qubits , a leader in K-12 computer science curriculum, announced Cengage School , part of global edtech company Cengage Group , as its exclusive partner to market, sell and distribute all computer science (CS) products globally, excluding the Middle East, India and Brazil.

This partnership not only expands Qubits' educational footprint worldwide but also allows Cengage School to expand its K-12 course offerings, as demand for CS continues to rise.

According to CSTA , 82% of high school students have CS classes available at their schools; yet just 6.4% of students are taking CS courses. This gap signals the need for updated curriculum that supports greater CS enrollment and engages students throughout the completion of courses.

"We are truly honored and excited to partner exclusively with Cengage School, a company whose century-long legacy in education inspires us deeply. As the world races toward an AI-powered future, our children deserve every chance to build the skills that will shape tomorrow. This partnership is a heartfelt commitment to that vision—uniting Qubits' innovative computer science curriculum and purpose-built learning platform with Cengage School's extraordinary global reach. Together, we are preparing the next generation to lead and innovate in an AI-driven world," said De Paul Kannamthanam, CEO of Qubits Learning.

Qubits is a K–12 computer science program built for real classrooms. It adapts to any schedule, any device and any teacher—whether schools want a full pathway or quick, plug-in lessons. Qubits makes computer science easy to teach and exciting to learn, with students creating real projects and exploring emerging tech like AI and cybersecurity. Through an all-in-one learning platform, students and teachers have access to personalized learning tools, analytics and real-time feedback. Each program includes lesson plans, projects, assessments and training to help educators teach effectively and students learn with purpose.

The Qubits CS curriculum is designed to meet internationally recognized standards, including those set by ISTE and CSTA, and the platform proudly holds the ISTE Seal of Alignment . ISTE standards focus on learning, teaching and leading in STEM, while CSTA standards, developed by the Computer Science Teachers Association, cater to both students' and teachers' needs.

"Qubits is a known leader in CS curriculum, and we're thrilled to partner with them to expand our offerings in the K-12 space," said Marty Lange, EVP & GM of Cengage School. "Through regular collaboration, reviews and coordinated pilot activities, we look forward to working with Qubits and providing more students with innovative computer science curriculum."

For more information about Qubits, visit here . To learn about Cengage School, read more here.

About Qubits

Qubits offers a comprehensive, teacher-led, and platform-delivered K-12 computer science solution that integrates seamlessly into existing school programs. The accessible, secure, all-in-one learning platform with integrated IDEs combines digital courses, hands-on learning, progress tracking and professional development designed to build educator confidence and drive student engagement. With modular course design and pathways, Qubits equips every learner with the skills and mindset to thrive in a technology-driven world.

About Cengage School

Cengage School, the K–12 and library division of global edtech leader Cengage Group , supports millions of learners with high-quality instructional materials, innovative digital solutions, and personalized learning at scale. Its mission is to enrich education through dynamic, globally relevant content that meets students where they are.

Focused on college and career readiness, Cengage School equips students with the skills and confidence to succeed beyond the classroom. Through exclusive access to National Geographic Learning, Big Ideas Learning, Gale, Thorndike Press and Cengage curriculum and technology, it engages learners in core subjects and career pathways—empowering educators and inspiring student success.

Media Contact:

Unni Cheruprappan

SOURCE Qubits