Qubrid AI Appoints Former Google and Dell Leader Ujjwal Rajbhandari as CTO and Co-founder to Accelerate GenAI and LLM Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers AI developers and engineers to solve complex real-world problems through its advanced AI Hub, today announced the appointment of Ujjwal Rajbhandari as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-founder.

Ujjwal brings a wealth of experience spanning over two decades to Qubrid AI. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in developing and scaling industry-leading technology solutions at Dell and Google.

In his new role, Ujjwal will spearhead Qubrid's technological vision and strategy, focusing on accelerating innovation across Qubrid AI's AI Hub which includes and end-end AI Compute Cloud Platform, AI Model Studio and AI Data Services for Generative AI, LLM and Deep Learning applications. Ujjwal will help drive Qubrid AI's growth by:

Optimizing data center AI infrastructure to ensure maximum efficiency and scalability for Qubrid AI's management solutions.

to drive agility and innovation in how Qubrid AI delivers its services. Leading the development and integration of AI/ML technologies to create best-in-class solutions for Qubrid AI's customers.

"We are honored to welcome Ujjwal to our executive team," said Pranay Prakash, CEO at Qubrid AI. "His proven leadership and deep technical expertise will be critical assets as we continue to develop and deliver innovative AI solutions to our customers. With Ujjwal onboard, we are confident in accelerating our AI product portfolio to ensure every enterprise can leverage the transformative power of AI in this rapidly evolving technological and business landscape."

Ujjwal boasts a distinguished career marked by significant contributions to the technology sector. At Dell, he was instrumental in developing the company's first converged infrastructure platform. During his tenure at Google, he played a key role in integrating Google GenAI capabilities into technology partner products offered on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"I am incredibly excited to join Qubrid AI and contribute to its mission as part of such a talented team," said Ujjwal Rajbhandari. "Generative AI presents a unique opportunity for enterprises to develop real-world use cases and gain a competitive advantage, regardless of their industry. I look forward to advancing Qubrid AI's comprehensive yet powerful AI portfolio, collaborating with our exceptional engineers, and driving technological excellence to address the ever-evolving needs of our customers."

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers AI developers and engineers to solve complex real-world problems through its advanced AI Hub. The company's AI Hub provides a comprehensive platform that includes an AI Compute Cloud Platform, AI Model Studio, and AI Data Services designed specifically for Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Deep Learning applications. Qubrid AI is committed to helping businesses leverage the transformative power of AI to gain a competitive advantage.

