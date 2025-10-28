Qubrid AI Launches Advanced Playground for High-Speed Inferencing and RAG at NVIDIA GTC 2025 Washington DC

Redefining AI Development with On-Demand, Token-Based Inferencing and Seamless RAG Workflows on NVIDIA AI Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI , a leading full-stack AI platform company, today announced the launch of its new Advanced Playground for Inferencing and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure for unmatched performance, scalability, and efficiency. The announcement was made at the NVIDIA GTC Conference in Washington, D.C., where Qubrid AI is unveiling how its on-demand, token-based inferencing model is transforming how developers and enterprises deploy and scale AI.

The Qubrid AI Playground solves long-standing challenges in AI inferencing including high latency, complex infrastructure, and unpredictable costs by providing a pay-as-you-go, token-based model for instant access to compute and inference. Users can deploy, test, and optimize popular open-source models, NVIDIA NIM microservices , and Hugging Face models on NVIDIA AI infrastructure within seconds.

"Today's AI landscape demands speed, flexibility, and simplicity and our new Playground delivers exactly that," said Pranay Prakash, CEO of Qubrid AI. "With token-based inferencing on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we're eliminating the friction between experimentation and deployment. Developers can now run any model, get low-latency inference, and see production-level performance instantly all without managing servers or complex setups."

Unlike traditional inference systems that require extensive provisioning or vendor lock-in, Qubrid AI's platform offers a self-serve, on-demand experience that scales automatically with model size, token usage, and workload demands. Developers can integrate their own data for RAG workflows, enabling context-aware, accurate, and explainable AI in real time.

The Qubrid AI Playground integrates tightly with Qubrid's full-stack AI platform, allowing users to:

Run any model instantly - from open-source LLMs to vision models with NVIDIA accelerated computing for ultra-low latency.

using a , serverless API offering predictable cost and maximum flexibility. Seamlessly build RAG workflows that bring enterprise and proprietary data into context for improved model performance.

The Qubrid AI Advanced Playground marks a pivotal advancement in accessible, high-performance AI infrastructure bridging the gap between innovation and production with the reliability of NVIDIA technology.

The Playground is now live and available at https://platform.qubrid.com . NVIDIA GTC attendees can experience it hands on at the expo floor at Qubrid AI booth I-4 from October 28th to 29th

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a Full Stack AI Platform delivering advanced GPU cloud infrastructure, model inferencing, fine-tuning, and RAG capabilities. Designed for developers, enterprises, and research organizations, Qubrid AI accelerates the journey from models to real outcomes combining powerful compute, token-based on-demand inferencing, unified APIs, and intelligent orchestration for scalable AI innovation.

