Qubrid Announces Quantum Computing Consulting and Professional Services for Generative AI and Machine Learning

Qubrid

29 Aug, 2023, 13:07 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid, a leading quantum computing company solving complex real world problems using its hybrid quantum-classical computing cloud platform, algorithms, applications and research, today announced a wide range of consulting and professional services offerings to advance the usage of quantum computing and help customers make best of this new paradigm.

Qubrid's Quantum Computing consulting and professional services are available to commercial, government, educational and independent product groups and research labs. With expertise spanning diverse domains such as generative AI, portfolio optimization, predictive modeling, logistics, and complex simulations, Qubrid's skilled teams design and develop specialized quantum algorithms for the right customer-specific solutions. 

The new offerings include but are not limited to custom tailored research and software development services in:

  • Quantum Generative Adversarial Networks (QGANs)
  • Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA)
  • Quantum Annealing
  • VQE (Variational Quantum Eigensolver
  • Quadratic Unconstrained Binary Optimization (QUBO)

"With our expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning in addition to Quantum Computing, we're able to develop cutting-edge use cases and help customers offload their software development and testing to focus on their core business objectives," said Pranay Prakash, CEO of Qubrid. "We can develop algorithms and applications from scratch or leverage and enhance existing algorithms suitable to your industry and for your specific solution. We are uniquely positioned with our Hybrid quantum-classical computing platform, home-grown algorithms and in-house talent to deliver such services effectively."

About Qubrid

Qubrid is an advanced Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) company with a mission to solve complex, real-world problems in multiple industries. Our cutting-edge cloud platform harnesses the power of hybrid quantum-classical computing to efficiently develop and run next-generation quantum algorithms on quantum processing unit (QPU), CPU and GPU computing infrastructure. Our innovative solution enables users to leverage the computational advantages of quantum computing alongside classical computing, providing unparalleled speed and accuracy to solve complex optimization problems, perform simulations, and conduct data analysis.

Visit Qubrid at htttps://www.qubrid.com

