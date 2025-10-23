QUBT Shareholders Have the Right to Lead the Quantum Computing Inc. Lawsuit - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - QUBT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Quantum Computing Inc. ("Quantum" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 28, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Quantum Computing overstated the capabilities of its technologies and products. The Company overstated the extent of its relationship with NASA and the scope of its contracts with the agency. The Company exaggerated its progress in developing a thin film lithium niobate ("TFLN") foundry and the orders for TFLN products. The Company's deals with multiple companies qualified as related party transactions.

