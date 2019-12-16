Qudian Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Lock up Guosheng Investment Limited and Appointment of Mr. Yingming Li to Board of Directors

XIAMEN, China, Dec 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that Guosheng (Hong Kong) Investment Limited ("Guosheng") has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to lock up the Company's Class A ordinary shares owned by Guosheng as of the date hereof. The letter of intent covers approximately 12,770,000, or about 5%, of Qudian's total issued and outstanding shares as of Nov. 30, 2019 (the "Shares").

Reflecting its optimism about the long-term development of the company, Guosheng, pursuant to the terms of the non-binding letter of intent, will agree to limit its ability to transfer the Shares during the lock-up period, subject to certain exceptions. According to the non-binding letter of intent, Guosheng will agree to limit its ability to transfer the Shares during a lock-up period that is 360 days from the date of the definitive lock-up agreement.

There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed lock-up will be consummated. Further, investors are cautioned that the letter of intent describing the proposed lock-up terms are non-binding.

The Company also announced today that Mr. Yingming Li has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective on Dec. 13, 2019.

Currently he holds the position of Director and Deputy General Manager of Guosheng Financial Holding in charge of investments and is the General Manager of Shenzhen Guo Sheng Sea Before Investment Co., Limited. Mr. Li has rich experience in enterprise consultancy, valuation, investment banking and equity investments.

