Qudian Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
Oct 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
XIAMEN, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD), a leading provider of online small consumer credit products in China, today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences:
- Goldman Sachs China Conference 2019, Shenzhen, Wednesday November 6th, 2019
- Credit Suisse 10th China Investment Conference, Shenzhen, Thursday November 7th, 2019
- CICC Investor Forum, Beijing, Thursday November 7th, 2019
- Citi 14th China Investor Conference 2019, Macau, Friday November 8th, 2019
- Daiwa 14th Annual Investment Conference, Hong Kong, Tuesday November 12th, 2019
The management will meet with investors at the conferences. For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact IR or your institutional sales representative.
About Qudian Inc.
Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading provider of online small consumer credit in China. The Company uses big data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. With the mission to use technology to make personalized credit accessible, Qudian targets hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending or budget auto financing solutions but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data. Qudian's data technology capabilities combined with its operating efficiencies allow Qudian to understand prospective borrowers from different behavioral and transactional perspectives, assess their credit profiles with regard to both their willingness and ability to repay and offer them instantaneous and affordable credit products with customized terms, and distinguish Qudian's business and offerings.
For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Qudian Inc.
IR Team
Tel: +86-592-591-1580
E-mail: ir@qudian.com
The Foote Group
Philip Lisio
Tel: +86-135-0116-6560
E-mail: qudian@thefootegroup.com
